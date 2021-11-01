But there is no celebrating in Nashville right now. Sunday’s win turned into a big loss, with ESPN reporting that star running back Derrick Henry suffered a broken foot and is likely to require season-ending surgery.

The once-struggling Titans, who got blown out in Week 1 and lost in Week 4 to the Jets, are now the hottest team in the NFL. They are 6-2 after Sunday’s 34-31 overtime win over the Colts, their fourth victory in a row.

The scoreboard and the standings say the Titans staked a dominant position at the top of the AFC playoff race Sunday.

Advertisement

There is simply no replacing Henry, a 250-pound battering ram whose 1,091 total yards and 10 touchdowns lead the NFL. And the AFC playoff race is now even more wide open, with no clear favorite among the 10 teams sandwiched between 6-2 and 4-4 (plus the Chiefs at 3-4 entering Monday night).

The Titans’ tough break is where we begin the Week 8 Review.

▪ The Titans have proven themselves to be nothing if not resilient. They had a terrible training camp, with star players A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, and Bud Dupree injured and unable to practice. They got blown out by the Cardinals in Week 1, then lost to the Jets, struggling to adapt to new offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

But the Titans have gotten relatively healthy (except for Jones), and have hit their stride with consecutive wins over the Jaguars, Bills, Chiefs, and Colts. Sunday’s win mirrored their season, with the Titans falling behind, 14-0, before clawing their way back.

“That’s this whole thing about not being a front-runner,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “You’ve probably been a part of some teams where you go down 14-0 and guys are bitching and complaining and trying to start fights on the sidelines. I never worry about that stuff.”

Advertisement

But Henry’s injury throws everything into doubt, especially with difficult games in the next four weeks against the Rams, Saints, and Patriots. Henry, who played until the final snap Sunday, accounts for 41 percent of the Titans’ touchdowns, 34 percent of their total yards, and 84 percent of their rushing attempts. He also opens up huge swaths of the field for Ryan Tannehill and his receivers.

The good news is that the Titans basically have the AFC South wrapped up, with a three-game lead and head-to-head sweep over the Colts. But Henry’s injury turned Sunday’s win into a Pyhrric victory and left the AFC playoff race wide open.

▪ The theme on Sunday: Revenge of the Backup QBs.

The most significant performance was Saints third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian coming in for an injured Jameis Winston and outdueling Tom Brady in the Saints’ 36-27 win over the Bucs.

Siemian was steady, entering in the second quarter and completing 16 of 29 passes with a touchdown. He led two nice field goal drives in the fourth quarter to put the Saints in position to win. Sean Payton improved to 9-1 since 2019 when playing without his starting quarterback, a testament to his coaching skills.

New Orleans's Trevor Siemian (above) got the better of Tom Brady Sunday. Butch Dill/Associated Press

Brady threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns, but also had two more interceptions and a lost fumble, including a back-breaking pick-6 with just 1:24 left in the game. Brady beat the Saints when it mattered most in last season’s playoffs but he is 0-3 against them in the regular season since moving to Tampa, with seven interceptions.

Advertisement

The loss dropped the Bucs to 6-2, sliding them to the No. 4 seed in the NFC, just a half-game ahead of the 5-2 Saints.

▪ The most surprising performance came in New York when former practice squad quarterback Mike White had the game of his life. In his first NFL start, White, a fifth-round pick in 2018, threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Jets to a 34-31 upset over the Bengals, who dropped to 5-3 and fell from the AFC’s No. 1 seed to No. 5.

White overcame two early interceptions and was nearly unstoppable over the final two-plus quarters, leading the Jets to 27 points over their final five drives (three TDs, two field goals).

Jets quarterback Mike White even caught a 2-point conversion. Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Rookie Zach Wilson is still the future, but the offense never ran as smoothly under him as it did with White Sunday.

▪ Two other backup QBs pulled off victories. .

Cowboys backup Cooper Rush, making his first start in his fifth NFL season, threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns in an 20-16 win over the Vikings. Rush moved the Cowboys 75 yards with the game on the line and threw the winning touchdown to Amari Cooper with just 51 seconds left. The Cowboys are now 6-1 with six straight wins, and have winnable home games against the Broncos and Falcons coming up.

Advertisement

The Seahawks also snapped a three-game losing streak with a 31-7 win over the Jaguars behind backup quarterback Geno Smith, who threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns. It was just Smith’s second win in seven years and first since Week 7 of 2016.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith got in the win column. Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

▪ The season of blowouts continued. The Eagles beat the Lions by 38 points, the Seahawks beat the Jaguars by 24, and though the Texans ended up losing by 16, they trailed the Rams, 38-0, entering the fourth quarter. The Bills also beat the Dolphins by 15. The only season in which the NFL has had more blowouts was 2009.

▪ Tough week for injuries, in addition to Henry. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sprained an ankle in Thursday night’s loss to the Packers and may be out 1-3 weeks. Winston suffered a serious knee injury for the Saints, who may have to turn to Taysom Hill and Siemian for the rest of the season (and reportedly won’t be calling Cam Newton). And Sam Darnold potentially suffered a concussion in the Panthers’ win over the Falcons, putting his status in doubt for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

▪ You have to feel for Lions fans, whose team is 0-7 after losing 44-6 to the Eagles, who aren’t exactly a world-beater. The Lions were the first team to go 0-16, and at this point, they look like they could be the first 0-17 team.

Advertisement

▪ This week’s Rule That Makes No Sense: The Vikings were penalized 5 yards late in Sunday’s loss when coach Mike Zimmer called consecutive timeouts on the same play. The officials are supposed to ignore the second timeout call, but since they didn’t, the Vikings were assessed a penalty. No excuses for Zimmer, but had the officials done their job, the Vikings wouldn’t have been penalized.

Ranking the rookie QBs

1. Mac Jones, Patriots: Has won three of his last four starts, and now has two straight games without an interception.

2. Davis Mills, Texans: They were mostly garbage-time stats, but he still threw for 310 yards with two touchdowns and a pick in the 38-22 loss to the Rams. The fact that Mills is No. 2 shows how low the bar is for this year’s rookie class.

3. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: Another dud of a game in Seattle, but he gets a pass because his coaching staff is a mess.

4. Justin Fields, Bears: Had his best game so far — 19 of 27 passing for 175 yards, 103 rushing yards, two total TDs and an interception — but Chicago still lost, 33-22.

5. Zach Wilson, Jets: The Jets should give Mike White a chance to lead the team, and give Wilson a little time to sit and learn.

6. Trey Lance, 49ers: Didn’t get in the game Sunday as he nurses injuries, and hasn’t really done anything all season.

Not yet appeared: Kyle Trask, Bucs, and Kellen Mond, Vikings.

Tracking former Patriots

▪ Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore: Making his 2021 debut, Gilmore played just 17 of 53 snaps but had the game-clinching interception in a 19-13 win over the Falcons. Gilmore was asked if he has a little extra motivation facing the Patriots this Sunday. “A lot extra,” he said.

Carolina's Stephon Gilmore picks off a pass from Atlanta's Matt Ryan with 1:58 left. Danny Karnik/Associated Press

▪ Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski: Returned after missing four games, but lasted just six snaps and left the loss to the Saints with back spasms. Coach Bruce Arians said Gronk pushed himself to return and came back too quickly.

▪ 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: Threw for 322 yards and had two rushing touchdowns in the win over the Bears, snapping the Niners’ four-game losing streak.

▪ Dolphins coach Brian Flores: Has now lost seven straight games after a punchless 26-11 setback to the Bills. Owner Stephen Ross should first decide whether he wants Flores and general manager Chris Grier to remain in their jobs before letting them give up a ton of draft picks for Deshaun Watson.

Stats of the Week

▪ White joined Newton as the only QBs in history to throw for 400 yards in their first career starts.

▪ Cooper Rush’s touchdown pass to Amari Cooper was the first in NFL history where the passer’s first name matched the receiver’s last name. The Cowboys also had Andy Dalton throw a TD pass to Dalton Schultz last year.

▪ Most 50-yard touchdowns since the start of 2019: Titans RB Derrick Henry (eight), Titans WR A.J. Brown (seven).

▪ Henry’s 219 carries were the most in NFL history through eight games.

▪ Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is 9-0 with 28 touchdown passes and one interception in his last nine prime-time games.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.