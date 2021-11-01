Luke Caples, Wayland — The junior midfielder tallied the first three-goal performance of his career for the No. 17 Warriors (9-2-5) in a 4-2 victory over rival Newton South in the Dual County League semifinals. Caples fired home a 30-yard shot, buried another from close range, and converted a penalty kick in the win.

Evan Goetsch, Lincoln-Sudbury — The senior leapt above a crowd of defenders and headed home the winner in the second half as the Warriors (8-3-5) captured the Dual County League Championship with a 1-0 win over Bedford on Friday.

Charlie Goncalves, Pembroke — The senior captain scored the winner over top-ranked Nauset in Sunday’s 2-0 win for the No. 9 Titans. Andrew Gleason saved Declan Crowley’s free kick from going out of bounds at the goal line and headed the ball to Goncalves, who finished to hand the Warriors their first defeat of the season.