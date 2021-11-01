Luke Caples, Wayland — The junior midfielder tallied the first three-goal performance of his career for the No. 17 Warriors (9-2-5) in a 4-2 victory over rival Newton South in the Dual County League semifinals. Caples fired home a 30-yard shot, buried another from close range, and converted a penalty kick in the win.
Evan Goetsch, Lincoln-Sudbury — The senior leapt above a crowd of defenders and headed home the winner in the second half as the Warriors (8-3-5) captured the Dual County League Championship with a 1-0 win over Bedford on Friday.
Charlie Goncalves, Pembroke — The senior captain scored the winner over top-ranked Nauset in Sunday’s 2-0 win for the No. 9 Titans. Andrew Gleason saved Declan Crowley’s free kick from going out of bounds at the goal line and headed the ball to Goncalves, who finished to hand the Warriors their first defeat of the season.
Sebastian Patino, Latin Academy — The junior captain made 11 combined saves throughout a scoreless regulation and extra time in Thursday’s Boston City League semifinal against Burke/Dearborn to force the match into a penalty shootout. Patino made three crucial saves in the shootout to send the Dragons (10-3-5) to their second consecutive BCL championship game.
Marco Perugini, Medway — The junior striker recorded a pair of two-goal performances in Tri-Valley League matches against Millis and Bellingham, finishing the regular season with 21 goals in 18 games for the Mustangs (10-7-1).
Josh Stanieich, North Reading — The Hornets handed Newburyport its first loss of the season Monday behind a goal from the junior with 1:25 left. Stanieich’s strike was his 10th in 13 games for North Reading (10-4-3).
