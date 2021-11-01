And in a Division 4 first-round matchup (still a TBA) that may come to define the statewide tournament for years to come, 17th-seeded Monument Mountain, which calls Great Barrington home, travels, by land and sea, to No. 16 Nantucket. That’s 188.7 miles (3 hours, 6 minutes) from Great Barrington to Woods Hole, plus the ferry ride to the island.

There are a number of strong contenders in D1-5, with play-in and first-round play set to start on Wednesday.

With an expansion to five divisions (from three), a new power rankings system, and a depth of talent, the MIAA girls’ volleyball tournament was unveiled Monday evening, with play-in games set to start Wednesday night.

Division 1: D1 is headlined by top-seeded Franklin (15-1) and senior setter Cailyn Mackintosh, which dropped its only match in a five-set thriller to Hock rival King Philip, the second seed in Division 2. Merrimack Valley rivals Haverhill and North Andover take the No. 2 and 3 seeds respectively thanks to their performance in a strong conference schedule. No. 4 Concord-Carlisle (19-1) and 2019 D1 state champion Needham (17-1, No. 5), powered by senior Ellie Streeper, each come in on long win streaks. No. 9 Barnstable is a battle-tested team that faced some of the toughest in the state.

Sleepers: No. 10 Lincoln-Sudbury (14-6) and No. 19 Quincy (16-4).

Division 2: The only two remaining unbeaten teams in the state, Westborough (17-0) and Hopkinton (20-0), take the first and third seeds in Division 2. Westborough only lost two sets all season, and Hopkinton, led by standout setter Cathryn Leighton, is right behind with just four. No. 2 King Philip (19-1) only lost once to Franklin in five sets., staying undefeated until the final day. Other strong teams near the top of D2 include No. 4 Billerica (18-2), No. 5 Melrose (18-2), and No. 6 Westwood (18-2). And watch out for senior Sorelle Lawton and No. 8 Dartmouth (15-3), which powered through a packed schedule in the final few weeks after early season postponements.

Sleepers: No. 10 Woburn (13-7) and No. 12 Mansfield (9-7).

Division 3: The Globe’s No. 1 team for most of the season, Dennis-Yarmouth (16-2) slipped at the end but enters the D3 Tournament as the No. 2 seed with strong player on the outside from senior Lucy Swanson. Tewksbury (15-4) takes the top spot after a strong season in the tough Merrimack Valley Conference with impressive wins over Billerica and two over Bedford. No. 4 Old Rochester (18-2) comes in hot, having won 14 straight games and losing just four sets in that time, including victories against Dartmouth and Dennis-Yarmouth.

Sleepers: No. 6 Bedford (12-8) and No. 10 Austin Prep (15-5)

Division 4: The top of Division 4 comes straight from the Cape Ann League – No. 1 Ipswich (17-1), No. 2 Lynnfield (16-4), and No. 4 Hamilton-Wenham (13-4) are all strong contenders. No. 6 Case (17-3), led by sophomore Hannah Storm, is another team with a strong resumé, having only lost games to Dartmouth and Old Rochester. Medway (15-3) fills the third seed, and Marlborough’s Advanced Math and Science (15-4) comes in at No. 5.

Sleepers: No. 9 Nipmuc (12-7) and No. 11 Rockland (12-5)

Division 5: The top seed in Division 5, Hopedale lost just once all season (in five sets to Blackstone Valley), winning 18 times behind Taylor Martin-LaVache. No. 3 Blackstone-Millville (15-4) lost twice to Hopedale but performed strongly otherwise throughout the year. Another one loss team near the top is No. 4 Lee (19-1). The Wildcats split their series with Frontier(16-4), the second seed.

Sleepers: No. 7 Tri-County (18-2) and No. 9 Whitinsville-Christian (9-10).

MIAA Girls’ Volleyball Tournament

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Franklin (15-1); 2. Haverhill (16-2); 3. North Andover (16-2); 4. Concord-Carlisle (19-1); 5. Needham (17-1); 6. Newton North (14-2); 7. Andover (14-6); 8. Algonquin (14-5); 9. Barnstable (13-5); 10. Lincoln-Sudbury (14-6); 11. Winchester (15-5); 12. Boston Latin (14-4); 13. Bishop Feehan (14-6); 14. Peabody (15-4); 15. Methuen (12-8); 16. Shrewsbury (11-7); 17. Lowell (9-9); 18. Arlington (11-8); 19. Quincy (16-4); 20. Hingham (14-6); 21. Attleboro (9-9); 22. Acton-Boxborough (11-9); 23. Belmont (7-11); 24. Natick (10-4); 25. Lexington (10-10); 26. Wellesley (11-6); 27. Newton South (10-11); 28. Bridgewater-Raynham (12-5); 29. Central Catholic (4-14); 30. Taunton (7-13); 31. Beverly (11-7); 32. Lynn Classical (17-3); 33. Medford (12-8); 34. Springfield Central (17-2); 35. Doherty (16-2); 36. Durfee (10-10); 37. Malden (11-9); 38. Worcester North (10-8).

Wed., Nov. 3 — Preliminary

Doherty at Taunton, TBA; Durfee at Central Catholic, TBA; Malden at Bridgewater-Raynham, TBA; Medford at Lynn Classical, TBA; Springfield Central at Beverly, TBA; Worcester North at Newton South, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Needham, TBA; TBA at Franklin, TBA; TBA at Haverhill, TBA; TBA at Newton North, TBA; TBA at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; TBA at North Andover, TBA; Acton-Boxborough at Winchester, TBA; Arlington at Methuen, TBA; Attleboro at Boston Latin, TBA; Belmont at Lincoln-Sudbury, TBA; Hingham at Bishop Feehan, TBA; Lexington at Algonquin, TBA; Lowell at Shrewsbury, TBA; Natick at Barnstable, TBA; Quincy at Peabody, TBA; Wellesley at Andover, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Westborough (17-0); 2. King Philip (19-1); 3. Hopkinton (20-0); 4. Billerica (18-2); 5. Melrose (18-2); 6. Westwood (18-2); 7. Oliver Ames (15-4); 8. Dartmouth (15-3); 9. Canton (14-6); 10. Woburn (13-7); 11. Duxbury (14-3); 12. Mansfield (9-7); 13. Milford (8-10); 14. Burlington (13-5); 15. Notre Dame (Hingham) (15-5); 16. Nashoba (10-8); 17. North Attleborough (9-9); 18. Marblehead (13-4); 19. Plymouth South (12-6); 20. Wakefield (12-8); 21. North Quincy (15-5); 22. Reading (10-10); 23. Whitman-Hanson (13-5); 24. Westfield (15-4); 25. Dracut (6-13); 26. Masconomet (10-10); 27. Milton (12-7); 28. Amherst-Pelham (16-4); 29. Sharon (5-13); 30. Danvers (6-14); 31. Shepherd Hill (6-12); 32. Grafton (12-5); 33. Longmeadow (9-9); 34. Chicopee Comprehensive (11-9); 35. Agawam (11-9); 36. Revere (11-9); 37. Chelsea (10-10); 38. Holyoke (11-7); 39. Somerville (10-10).

Wed., Nov. 3 — Preliminary

Agawam at Danvers, TBA; Chelsea at Amherst-Pelham, TBA; Holyoke at Milton, TBA; Longmeadow at Grafton, TBA; Revere at Sharon, TBA; Somerville at Masconomet, TBA.

TBA — Preliminary

Chicopee Comprehensive at Shepherd Hill, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at King Philip, TBA; TBA at Oliver Ames, TBA; TBA at Westborough, TBA; TBA at Hopkinton, TBA; TBA at Melrose, TBA; TBA at Westwood, TBA; TBA at Billerica, TBA; Dracut at Dartmouth, TBA; Marblehead at Notre Dame (Hingham), TBA; North Attleborough at Nashoba, TBA; North Quincy at Mansfield, TBA; Plymouth South at Burlington, TBA; Reading at Duxbury, TBA; Wakefield at Milford, TBA; Westfield at Canton, TBA; Whitman-Hanson at Woburn, TBA.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Tewksbury (15-4); 2. Dennis-Yarmouth (16-2); 3. Cardinal Spellman (15-3); 4. Old Rochester (18-2); 5. Holliston (11-7); 6. Bedford (12-8); 7. Bishop Fenwick (13-7); 8. Ashland (11-9); 9. Essex Tech (18-2); 10. Austin Prep (15-5); 11. North Middlesex (16-2); 12. Medfield (7-11); 13. Groton-Dunstable (14-5); 14. Fairhaven (11-6); 15. Triton (10-8); 16. Greater New Bedford (10-10); 17. Newburyport (9-11); 18. Norton (8-9); 19. Falmouth (11-9); 20. Wayland (6-13); 21. Foxborough (4-17); 22. Wilmington (4-15); 23. North Reading (6-12); 24. Greater Lowell (6-12); 25. Monty Tech (16-4); 26. Pembroke (6-11); 27. Bishop Stang (6-12); 28. Diman (15-3); 29. Archbishop Williams (7-11); 30. Dighton-Rehoboth (8-12); 31. Hanover (4-15); 32. Apponequet (8-12); 33. New Mission (15-4); 34. East Boston (13-6); 35. St. Paul (8-7); 36. Chicopee (9-8); 37. O’Bryant (9-7); 38. Commerce (12-8).

Wed., Nov. 3 — Preliminary

Chicopee at Archbishop Williams, TBA; Commerce at Bishop Stang, TBA; East Boston at Hanover, TBA; New Mission at Apponequet, TBA; O’Bryant at Diman, TBA; St. Paul at Dighton-Rehoboth, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Dennis-Yarmouth, TBA; TBA at Holliston, TBA; TBA at Bedford, TBA; TBA at Cardinal Spellman, TBA; TBA at Tewksbury, TBA; Falmouth at Fairhaven, TBA; Foxborough at Medfield, TBA; Greater Lowell at Essex Tech, TBA; Monty Tech at Ashland, TBA; Newburyport at Greater New Bedford, TBA; North Reading at Austin Prep, TBA; Norton at Triton, TBA; Pembroke at Bishop Fenwick, TBA; Wayland at Groton-Dunstable, TBA; Wilmington at North Middlesex, TBA.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Ipswich (17-1); 2. Lynnfield (16-4); 3. Medway (15-3); 4. Hamilton-Wenham (13-4); 5. Advanced Math and Science (15-4); 6. Case (17-3); 7. Arlington Catholic (12-8); 8. Blackstone Valley (14-4); 9. Nipmuc (12-7); 10. Ursuline (14-6); 11. Rockland (12-5); 12. Weston (9-10); 13. Norwell (16-3); 14. Malden Catholic (8-6); 15. South Lancaster (13-5); 16. Nantucket (11-6); 17. Monument Mtn. (16-3); 18. Stoneham (6-14); 19. Bay Path (13-5); 20. Bellingham (3-16); 21. St. Mary’s (7-13); 22. Bishop Connolly (10-8); 23. Lowell Catholic (8-12); 24. East Bridgewater (9-6); 25. Sandwich (4-12); 26. Abington (8-10); 27. Notre Dame (Worcester) (10-8); 28. Northeast (11-7); 29. Assabet (7-11); 30. Greater Lawrence (5-13); 31. Whittier (5-15); 32. Bristol-Plymouth (8-9); 33. South Shore Christian (12-6); 34. Wahconah (15-5); 35. Charlestown (12-4); 36. Boston English (9-8).

Wed., Nov. 3 — Preliminary

Boston English at Assabet, TBA; Charlestown at Greater Lawrence, TBA; South Shore Christian at Bristol-Plymouth, TBA; Wahconah at Whittier, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Hamilton-Wenham, TBA; TBA at Medway, TBA; TBA at Ipswich, TBA; TBA at Lynnfield, TBA; Abington at Arlington Catholic, TBA; Bay Path at Malden Catholic, TBA; Bellingham at Norwell, TBA; Bishop Connolly at Rockland, TBA; East Bridgewater at Nipmuc, TBA; Lowell Catholic at Ursuline, TBA; Monument Mtn. at Nantucket, TBA; Northeast at Advanced Math and Science, TBA; Notre Dame (Worcester) at Case, TBA; St. Mary’s at Weston, TBA; Sandwich at Blackstone Valley, TBA; Stoneham at South Lancaster, TBA.

DIVISION 5

Seeds: 1. Hopedale (18-1); 2. Frontier (16-4); 3. Blackstone-Millville (15-4); 4. Lee (19-1); 5. Bourne (14-5); 6. Westport (15-3); 7. Tri-County (18-2); 8. Mystic Valley (12-8); 9. Whitinsville Christian (9-10); 10. Douglas (11-8); 11. Holbrook (18-3); 12. Innovation Academy (17-3); 13. Millis (4-12); 14. Mt. Greylock (18-2); 15. Georgetown (6-12); 16. Millbury (10-8); 17. Paulo Freire (20-0); 18. Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) (12-8); 19. Sturgis East (9-5); 20. Norfolk Aggie (15-7); 21. West Bridgewater (9-10); 22. Turners Falls (16-2); 23. South Shore Voc-Tech (11-8); 24. Easthampton (13-5); 25. Sturgis West (10-7); 26. Sutton (3-15); 27. Cape Cod Tech (9-7); 28. St. John Paul II (9-11); 29. Fellowship Christian (8-4); 30. Southwick (17-3); 31. Ware (12-8); 32. Bristol Aggie (10-8); 33. Matignon (9-5); 34. Lenox (10-10); 35. Calvary Chapel (10-8); 36. Smith Voc. (13-7); 37. Mohawk Trail (10-7); 38. Prospect Hill (9-1); 39. Pioneer Valley Christian (11-9); 40. Franklin County Tech (10-9); 41. South Boston (9-2); 42. Pioneer Charter II (9-7); 43. Salem Academy (9-8).

Wed., Nov. 3 — Preliminary

Calvary Chapel at Southwick, TBA; Franklin County Tech at Sturgis West, TBA; Lenox at Ware, TBA; Matignon at Bristol Aggie, TBA; Mohawk Trail at St. John Paul II, TBA; Pioneer Charter II at South Shore Voc-Tech, TBA; Pioneer Valley Christian at Sutton, TBA; Prospect Hill at Cape Cod Tech, TBA; Salem Academy at Turners Falls, TBA; Smith Voc. at Fellowship Christian, TBA; South Boston at Easthampton, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Douglas, TBA; TBA at Bourne, TBA; TBA at Blackstone-Millville, TBA; TBA at Hopedale, TBA; TBA at Lee, TBA; TBA at Whitinsville Christian, TBA; TBA at Frontier, TBA; TBA at Holbrook, TBA; TBA at Mystic Valley, TBA; TBA at Tri-County, TBA; TBA at Westport, TBA; Norfolk Aggie at Millis, TBA; Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) at Georgetown, TBA; Paulo Freire at Millbury, TBA; Sturgis East at Mt. Greylock, TBA; West Bridgewater at Innovation Academy, TBA.



