In a timely Halloween post shared on Twitter , Disney unveiled 11 names that will join returning stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy in “Hocus Pocus 2.”

But Disney this week revealed more details about the film, including a fuller cast list and teasers into what the new movie is all about.

The Sanderson sisters are back — this much we knew about the “Hocus Pocus” sequel slated to stream on Disney+ in fall 2022.

The confirmed cast members include Whitney Peak (”Gossip Girl”), Lilia Buckingham (”Crown Lake”), Belissa Escobedo (“Don’t Look Deeper”), Tony Hale (“Arrested Development,” “Veep”), Sam Richardson (”Veep”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso,” “Sex Education”), Juju Brener (”Vanquish”), Froy Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf”), Taylor Henderson (”Earwig and the Witch”), Nina Kitchen, and Doug Jones, who played Billy Butcherson in the original “Hocus Pocus” and is returning for the sequel to reprise his role.

Unlike the original 1993 film, which was shot in Salem, Mass., as well as in Hollywood, the entire sequel is being filmed in locations across Rhode Island. Production will continue there through December, according to the movie’s casting company, which sent out a casting call in September for extra roles in the film.

Filmmaker Anne Fletcher, who has worked on films such as “The Proposal” and “27 Dresses,” is directing the film, and longtime collaborator Adam Shankman is executive producer, along with David Kirschner and Ralph Winter, according to the film’s IMDB page. Lynn Harris will also produce the film, with Steven Haft serving as co-producer.

The original “Hocus Pocus” became a cult classic. The story followed witch sisters Midler, Parker, and Najimy, who were resurrected 300 years after the Salem witch trials. According to new plot details reported by Entertainment Weekly, the new film picks up 29 years later, and the three sisters are now looking for revenge when they find themselves back in Salem in the present day.

