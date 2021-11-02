The second season is a great improvement on the first, and I think it has a broader audience potential. This time out, we follow William Jackson Harper’s Marcus, a book editor who, when we meet him, is married but blandly, almost grudgingly, so. After he meets a woman named Mia (Jessica Williams), and the sparks fly — even though they remain “just friends” — he realizes that he needs to leave his wife. He proceeds to live a footloose and fancy-free existence, with plenty of hooking up, but no emotional gratification. Throughout, he is coached by his two best friends, Yogi (Chris Powell) and Kian (Arian Moayed), and his sister, Ida (an amusing and endearing Punkie Johnson).

I liked the first season of “Love Life,” the HBO Max anthology series that tracks a different New Yorker’s romantic history in each 10-episode season. But I was aware that it would probably only appeal to rom-com addicts, as we saw Anna Kendrick’s Darby fall in and out of love from half-hour to half-hour. It relied heavily on overused rom-com tropes, but the cast, including Zoe Chao and Scoot McNairy, made it all painless.

First of all, Harper is excellent in the lead position. So well cast as the brainy Chidi from “The Good Place,” he slips into this far more emotionally expressive role with surprising ease. “Love Life” is built to chronicle not just the relationships of its central character, but his or her growth — or lack thereof — along the way, and Harper makes each of those stages in Marcus’s life crystal clear. He’s matched by a strong supporting cast — by the intriguing Williams, by Johnson, by Leslie Bibb, who plays an older girlfriend, and by Ego Nwodim, who’s a playwright with a New Age vibe. Keith David, too, is in the mix, providing a largely unnecessary voice-over (just as Lesley Manville did in season one).

This season, “Love Life” also takes on extra layers as it winds in themes of race. As a Black man, Marcus faces all kinds of racial identity issues throughout the season, as he is slowly coming of age and getting to know himself. The only Black editor at his publishing house, he’s tired of his white boss’ micro- and macro-aggressions, and he’s frustrated by a Black writer who calls him Barack and accuses him of not being Black enough. He’s piqued by the jokes Mia (who is Black) pitches at him about how he was married to a white woman, and he can tell that his parents would prefer to see him with a Black woman. These themes add distinction and depth to the show, and I’m already interested in what they’ll come up with in season three.

