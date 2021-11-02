In a publishing landscape dominated by a handful of mega corporations, Penguin Random House towers over the others. It operates more than 300 imprints worldwide and has 15,000 new releases a year, far more than the other four major US publishers. With its $2.18 billion proposed acquisition of Simon & Schuster, Penguin Random House stood to become substantially larger.

The Biden administration on Tuesday sued to stop Penguin Random House, the largest publisher in the United States, from acquiring its rival Simon & Schuster, a major antitrust lawsuit and a sign of a different view of corporate consolidation than the one that has prevailed for decades in Washington.

The deal, announced a year ago, has been under review by the government, which is increasingly scrutinizing the power wielded by big companies like Amazon and Facebook. Earlier this year, President Biden signed an executive order focused on spurring competition across the economy. He has appointed skeptics of corporate concentration to the Federal Trade Commission and his economic policy team. His nominee to lead the Justice Department’s antitrust division, Jonathan Kanter, is a lawyer who represented critics of the tech giants. And the federal government has gone to court to block a series of corporate deals this year, including a merger between insurance brokers and agreements to consolidate the operations of American Airlines and JetBlue in the Northeast.

Tuesday’s lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, is a sign that the administration is willing to make more aggressive cases against corporate giants in court. It argues that the acquisition, because it would merge two publishers that are often the final bidders on the same books, would be detrimental to authors and lower their pay.

“If the world’s largest book publisher is permitted to acquire one of its biggest rivals, it will have unprecedented control over this important industry,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement accompanying the lawsuit. “American authors and consumers will pay the price of this anticompetitive merger — lower advances for authors and ultimately fewer books and less variety for consumers.”

Penguin Random House said it planned to fight the challenge and hired Daniel Petrocelli as its trial lawyer. Petrocelli successfully defended AT&T and Time Warner against the Justice Department when it tried to block their $100 billion merger.

In response to the Justice Department’s decision, Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster issued a joint statement noting that the department “has not alleged that the acquisition would harm competition in the sale of books” and that Penguin Random House had not planned “any reduction in the number of books acquired or in amounts paid for those acquisitions.” The rationale for bringing the companies together, they said, was to find efficiencies that would save money on the back end, and that it had no plans to reduce the number of books it acquires or the amounts it pays for them.

“Blocking the transaction would harm the very authors DOJ purports to protect,” the companies added.

The department’s focus on the advances paid to authors — rather than what a consumer pays for a book — signals a significant shift. For decades, courts have largely judged mergers on whether or not they will result in higher prices for customers. But a growing cadre of lawmakers, activists, and academics say that focus is too narrow. Instead, they say prosecutors should consider harms to competitors, workers, and suppliers.

Many of the most sought-after books sell at auction, with multiple publishing houses bidding against one another. But some publishers don’t allow different imprints within the same company to compete at an auction. The rules at Penguin Random House have allowed for some internal competition, but only if there was also an outside party involved — say, Knopf and Riverhead, both owned by Penguin Random House, could compete as long as there was another publishing house in the game.

In September, Markus Dohle, Penguin Random House’s chief executive, held a virtual meeting with literary agents in an effort to address these concerns, with books by Barack and Michelle Obama — some of the most enormous blockbusters of recent years — visible behind him. He said that imprints at Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would still be able to bid against one another if they became part of the same company. In its statement on Tuesday, Penguin Random House said this would hold true “up to an advance level well in excess of $1 million.”

Some in publishing consider these internal bidding rules to be cold comfort given the scale Penguin Random House has already achieved and how much more of the market it would gain if the two companies combine.

“It’s basically closing the barn door after the horse has bolted,” said Ayesha Pande, founder of the Ayesha Pande Literary agency.

Penguin Random House, which is owned by the German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, has said that it and Simon & Schuster together would account for less than 20 percent of the United States’ general-interest publishing revenue. That data is drawn from the Association of American Publishers, a trade association, which looks at the complete book market in the United States. NPD BookScan, which tracks printed books sold through most U.S. retailers, said that the market share of the two publishers was significantly higher, at about 27% of books that sold in the first nine months of this year.