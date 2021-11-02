Musk sows confusion over Hertz comment

Chief executive Elon Musk seemed to question the big jump in Tesla stock that followed his car company’s announced deal with Hertz, saying in a tweet that ‘’no contract has been signed yet.’’ But Hertz countered that deliveries have already started. Musk had been responding to a tweet showing Tesla shares closed Monday up 8.5 percent. ‘’You’re welcome!’’ he wrote, ‘’If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet.’’ He was referencing last week’s announcement that Hertz would buy 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 to help the rental car company build out its electric vehicle fleet — news that catapulted Tesla’s market cap above $1 trillion for the first time. But Monday night, Musk said the deal had ‘’zero effect on our economics,’’ noting that, ‘’Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers.’’ Hertz, meanwhile, has already filmed a commercial with NFL star Tom Brady. On Tuesday, its communications director, Lauren Luster, said deliveries have already begun for what she described as an ‘’initial order,’’ adding that Hertz is similarly investing in electric vehicle charging infrastructure. — WASHINGTON POST

PHARMACEUTICALS

Pfizer expects to make $36b this year from COVID vaccine

Pfizer raised its forecast for the year on the strength of its COVID-19 vaccine sales and projected 2022 revenue for the shot above analysts’ expectations. Annual revenue from the shot developed with BioNTech SE will be $36 billion, up $2.5 billion from an earlier forecast, as the companies now have agreements to supply 2.3 billion doses in 2021, New York-based Pfizer said Tuesday in a statement. Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine has become its main driver of revenue and profit as it continues to lead rivals in clearances for different populations. Revenue from the shot will taper in 2022 to about $29 billion in 2022 on sales of about 1.7 billion doses, the company said, still higher than Wall Street’s average view of $23 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DELIVERIES

Nuro gets investments to continue development of autonomous delivery vehicles

Electric vehicle maker Nuro said Tuesday it had secured $600 million in funding from Google, Kroger, and others to continue the development of its autonomous delivery vehicle service. The Silicon Valley robotics company has already made thousands of grocery deliveries with Kroger as a part of a 2018 partnership. Nuro also signed a five-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud to support the ongoing development of the zero-occupant, autonomous delivery vehicles and said it will explore opportunities with the tech giant to “strengthen and transform local commerce.” Nuro recently announced a partnership with FedEx and has piloted pizza delivery with Domino’s in Houston. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

NFTs

Tarantino auctioning off never-seen ‘Pulp Fiction’ scenes

Film director Quentin Tarantino is auctioning off seven never-before-seen “Pulp Fiction” scenes as NFTs, the latest celebrity to capitalize on the red-hot market. Each non-fungible token will contain “secret” content that’s only revealable to its owner, including the uncut first handwritten scripts of the movie along with commentary from the Oscar-winning filmmaker. The so-called front cover of the NFT will show a previously-unseen work of art, according to a release, while the commentary is set to reveal secrets about the film and its creator. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHIPPING

Maersk to reach carbon neutral goal ahead of deadline

AP Moller-Maersk A/S, one of the world’s largest oil consumers, will reach its goal of becoming carbon neutral ahead of a 2050 deadline because the green transition in shipping is turning out to be easier than expected, its chief executive said. Maersk, the world’s largest shipping line, consumes about 12 million tons of marine oil per year, roughly equal to all the oil produced in the world in a single day. The company is betting it will be able to replace that with carbon-neutral fuels such as methanol or ammonia, the CEO said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

FAA warns that 5G phones can interfere with aircraft electronics

US aviation regulators are warning airlines and other aviators that a new band of 5G mobile phone service might interfere with key safety devices on aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday issued a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin warning that “action might be required to address potential interference with sensitive aircraft electronics.” The 5G spectrum abuts radio signals used by so-called radar altimeters, which measure how close an aircraft is to the ground. The FAA bulletin said pilots should remind passengers to place any 5G device into airplane mode or switch them off during flight, and to notify the agency of any signs of interference. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

VIRTUAL PRODUCTS

Nike wants to trademark digital goods

Nike is seeking to trademark its brands for various virtual goods in the United States, including shoes and clothing, as digital products become more popular. The sportswear giant filed seven requests with the US Patent and Trademark Office in late October to protect its marks in categories including “downloadable virtual goods” and related services for retail stores and entertainment. Digital items listed in the filings include headwear, eyewear, bags, backpacks, and sports equipment under both the Nike and Jordan brands, with their logos the Swoosh and the Jumpman and the “Just Do It” tagline. The applications are on an intent-to-use basis, and won’t be finalized until they’re in commercial use. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

JEWELRY

Indians flock to jewelry stores in biggest gold-buying day of the year

Indians flocked to jewelry stores on Tuesday on the biggest gold-buying day of the year, with a bumper sales period for precious metals that culminates in the festival of Diwali expected for the first time since the pandemic began. Dhanteras is traditionally seen as the most auspicious day in the Hindu calendar to buy gold, with many shops remaining open until midnight and jewelers offering discounts and gifts. Indians typically buy ornaments for marriage celebrations, and coins and bars for investment surge during a series of celebrations that culminates with Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, which falls on Thursday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CRYPTOCURRENCY

New currency inspired by ‘Squid Game’ goes on a wild ride

Millions of dollars vanished in a matter of minutes after investors piled into a new cryptocurrency inspired by “Squid Game,” the popular Netflix survival series, only to watch its value plunge to nearly zero in a few short hours. The cryptocurrency, called Squid, began trading early last week at a price of just one penny per token. In the following days, it drew attention from a number of mainstream media outlets. By early Monday, it was trading at $38 a token on a cryptocurrency exchange called Pancakeswap. Then Squid went on a roller-coaster ride. In a 10-minute span later on Monday, the token’s value grew from $628.33 to $2,856.65, according to CoinMarketCap, a crypto data tracking website. Then, five minutes later, it traded at $0.0007. More than 40,000 people still held the token after the crash, according to BscScan, a blockchain search engine and analytics platform. — NEW YORK TIMES