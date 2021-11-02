From debates over “The Muppet Show” to diving deep into the latest “Ted Lasso” discourse, this thoughtful and hilarious podcast doesn’t pull any punches while examining shows old and new. Hosted by local Internet personality Margaret H. Willison and pop culture writers Andrew Cunningham and Kathryn VanArendonk, the podcast features the trio, along with occasional guests, chatting every Thursday, offering their humorous musings on all things TV. Listen on Apple Podcasts .

Bingeing a new show may leave you craving for more ways to indulge in your favorite television franchises. Luckily, whether it’s breaking down every moment that happened on last night’s episode of “Succession” or getting a behind-the-scenes look at the making of classic comedies like “The Office,” there are a number of chart-topping podcasts that provide passionate, in-depth discussions made for fans by fans. Take a quick break from binge-watching and tune into these podcasts featuring deep-dive recaps, pop culture analysis, and interviews (and hosting responsibilities) from characters you know and love.

AVATAR: BRAVING THE ELEMENTS

Few animated shows have achieved the cult-like following that Nickelodeon’s “Avatar” franchise has experienced since its debut in 2005. Now, with a live-action series and new cartoons on the horizon, fans of “The Last Airbender” can tide themselves over in the meantime with the official companion podcast, featuring episode breakdowns, interviews with actors and creators, plus stars Janet Varney and Dante Basco as hosts. Listen on Spotify.

HBO’S SUCCESSION PODCAST

Take your “Succession” fix to the next level with HBO’s official podcast, hosted by journalist Kara Swisher. Hear from a variety of interesting guests, including psychologists, writers, and creators from the show, as they peer deeper into the minds and motivations of the Roy family as their story evolves with each weekly episode. Listen on Spotify.

From left: Neil Flynn as The Janitor, Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid, Ken Jenkins as Dr. Bob Kelso, Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Chris Turk, Judy Reyes as Nurse Carla Espinosa, John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox in "Scrubs." Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

FAKE DOCTORS, REAL FRIENDS WITH ZACH AND DONALD

It turns out the “guy love” between “Scrubs” actors Zach Braff and Donald Faison is much more real than their on-screen medical degrees. The sitcom costars turned BFFs relive their days at Sacred Heart Hospital with occasional special guests each week, offering hilarious behind-the-scenes stories around every “Scrubs” episode. Listen on Spotify.

INSIDE OF YOU WITH MICHAEL ROSENBAUM

Known best for his time as Superman’s archnemesis Lex Luthor on the CW series “Smallville,” actor Michael Rosenbaum is now flying high with a hit podcast. While not every episode features guests from the world of TV, many of Rosenbaum’s interviewees are sure to delight fans, as stars such as Ming-Na Wen of “The Mandalorian,” James Marsters of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” and yes, Clark Kent himself, Tom Welling, have stopped by his podcast for surprisingly poignant and deep conversations about their experiences. Listen on Spotify.

OFFICE LADIES

Winner of more than just a Dundie, this award-winning podcast is essential listening for fans of “The Office.” Stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey host, breaking down each episode of the series and offering exclusive behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the beloved comedy, in addition to occasional guest chats with actors and creators from the show. Listen on Spotify.

Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope in "Parks and Recreation." Mitch Haddad/NBC

PARKS AND RECOLLECTION

If you prefer Pawnee over Scranton, take a look back at the making of “Parks and Recreation,” Greg Daniels and Michael Schur’s other hit NBC comedy. Co-produced by Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco and hosted by the always positive Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe)as well as series writer and producer Alan Yang, this behind-the-scenes podcast is a fan’s dream, featuring episode re-watches and interviews with cast members like Chris Pratt and Ben Schwartz. Listen on Spotify.

THE PLOT THICKENS

Season three of TCM’s award-winning documentary podcast puts the spotlight on one of the most iconic names in TV history: Lucille Ball. Host Ben Mankiewicz offers listeners an intimate glimpse into the successes and tribulations of the famed star of “I Love Lucy,” chronicling her rise to comedic stardom before Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” hits the big screen. Listen on Spotify.

THE PRESTIGE TV PODCAST

Featuring rotating guests from The Ringer, hear from Bill Simmons and other staff members as they offer their thoughts and hot takes on trending shows and streaming series. From analyzing the success of “Squid Games” to recapping the funniest moments from “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” explore the ever-growing landscape of “prestige” TV. Listen on Spotify.

TALKING SOPRANOS

Before this roundup fades to black, get your gabagool ready and hang out with Tony and “The Sopranos” gang again. The ultimate podcast for superfans of the HBO mafia drama features stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa as they rewatch the Emmy-winning series, breaking down all the big moments with special guests each episode, including fellow actors and creators from the show. Listen on Spotify.

Matt Juul is a writer based in Boston. Follow him on Twitter @RunTheJuuls.