“We wanted to have Chris Evans there because he’s been such a big part of us for so long, and we wanted to have him come and take pictures with the kids, celebrate with the kids, and just show that it was a very special time for us,” Christopher’s Haven Executive Director Joyce Duvall said in a phone interview.

Christopher’s Haven , the West End-based organization which provides low-cost temporary housing for children undergoing cancer treatment and their families, commemorated its anniversary with a visit from the former Captain America ( and the new Buzz Lightyear ), Chris Evans, who has been supporting the organization for the past nine years.

During his visit, Evans met with children currently staying at Christopher’s Haven and was joined by comedian Lenny Clarke and Boston Bruins’ national anthem singer Todd Angilly, who sang “Happy Birthday” for those in attendance.

On Nov. 2, Evans took to Twitter to bring more attention to Christopher’s Haven: “Please support this wonderful organization if you can!,” he Tweeted.

Duvall knew Evans as a teenager when he attended the same Sudbury high school as her children. Over the years, she said, she has been grateful for his constant support.

“When I ran into him in Boston right after the first ‘Captain America’ movie and asked him if he would help us out, he just said, ‘Absolutely, anything you want, ever. Just give me a call.’ And he’s been true to his word since nine years ago,” Duvall said.

In celebrating its 20th birthday, Christopher’s Haven is asking for birthday presents in the form of donations. More information can be found at www.christophershaven.org.





