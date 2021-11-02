When I visit him at his Jamaica Plain home on a warm fall afternoon, he greets me in khakis with the air of a satisfied country squire. His two-family Queen Anne Victorian is being repainted cabernet red. (He sends me the paint specs after we chat: The official name is “vintage wine.”) Inside, he’s preparing to host a dinner party with longtime neighbors: uncorking pinot noir, stirring pots on his six-burner antique white stove, and baking apple pie — made with Cortlands for the soft, saucy consistency. A wallpapered dining room off the kitchen awaits guests. Next week, he’s flying to Germany and Italy with Mistral chef Jamie Mammano, a longtime friend.

Daniel Bruce is a satisfied man. At 61, he is the last of a fading culinary firmament — someone who retired comfortably after 32 years as executive chef at the Boston Harbor Hotel — to take up a civilized life of mushroom-foraging and travel.

His wife, Julianna, greets me at the bottom of the back steps. Do we want to lunch upstairs, on the sun-dappled porch, or al fresco, near the garden? Upstairs will be fine.

“It’s like ‘Petticoat Junction’ around here!” she grins, hustling out the door. She’s an artist-turned-attorney, active in neighborhood affairs.

Bruce navigates his compact kitchen with the grace of an elegant Cheshire cat. A 16-year-old cockapoo nips at his heels as he prepares soup, using mushrooms he foraged earlier in the week, and bass with ingredients from the farmers’ market down the block. The effect is very Cheever mixed with Christie; you might think he was fresh off a fox-hunting expedition at a country manor in Kent, until he starts chatting, which he does easily and often. Then the hint of a New England accent creeps in, complex as a wine that doesn’t reveal its full flavor until a few sips.

In reality, Bruce is the oldest of six from Cornish, N.H., home to the longest covered bridge in America.

“When I was 12, my father wanted to get out of that rat race and moved us to a town of 56 people in rural Maine,” he says. His dad was a jack-of-all-trades, contentedly nonmaterialistic.

“Money wasn’t a thing for him, and he was the happiest guy I know,” Bruce says.

He grew up cooking alongside his grandmother and, later, for the rest of his family. As a teenager, “I worked at the best restaurant in town,” he says, stirring. “There were only two.”

The owner urged him to go to culinary school, so he enrolled at Johnson & Wales on a loan from the local Rotary Club. He spent a year and a half in Italy, then cooked in Paris for six months before becoming sous chef at Le Cirque in Manhattan. This was the era of Big Manhattan Dining: big expense accounts, big hair, big shoulder pads, big personalities. From there, it was on to the “21 Club” — similar in stature — where, barely older than 21 himself, he was the youngest-ever executive chef.

He took over at the Boston Harbor Hotel on May 22, 1989, and established the waterfront property as a bastion of fine dining, earning strong reviews at the hotel’s Rowes Wharf Restaurant. A 1991 Globe review lauded his “painter’s eye” and “eye-catching, elaborate presentations,” including a dainty dish of roasted antelope slices. In 2002, he opened the sedate Meritage, an outlet for creative wine-and-food pairings.

“He’s the most genuine person I’ve ever worked with,” says Justin Dain, who recently opened Oakes & Evelyn in Montpelier, Vt. He started under Bruce as a 22-year-old intern from the New England Culinary Institute and ended up staying at the hotel for six years.

“It was a stressful kitchen. It can be very intimidating. A lot of people don’t last there. It’s fast-paced, demanding of your personal time and your work time. Expectations are very high. But he was amazing under pressure,” Dain says.

By all accounts, Bruce left the job earlier this year on his own accord — although the hotel certainly didn’t trumpet the departure. It’s a loss to be sure: He masterminded their big-ticket Boston Wine Festival, an annual bacchanalia that attracts wine-makers (and wine-lovers) from around the world. It was a draw for decades.

“I definitely left because of COVID, for sure. I had built a team in the kitchen, and my average length of stay was 20 years. They lingered. When COVID hit, I got rid of 90 percent of my team and some of them didn’t come back, and there was no business, either,” Bruce says.

He began back when hotel dining was a special occasion, similar to dressing up for a plane flight. He came up the ranks alongside names like Mammano, who met Bruce on his first night in Boston in 1991, when he was about to become a chef at the Four Seasons.

This was a time when hotel dining was big business, before profitability was mainly about “beds and heads,” says Mammano. Hotel chefs needed to be classically trained and multi-talented.

“I don’t think you’ll ever see [someone like] him again,” says Mammano, who will have to tell his friend after we hang up that he might not be able to go to Europe next week after all because he’s opening a plant for his Tortilleria La Niña chips and it’s all-consuming. “That skill set is hard. Old-school classical skills are not taught anymore. It’s soup to nuts: catering, fine dining, pastry, garde-manger. That’s what we did in the 1980s. Now, we’re all old guys.”

These days, the pair face off at the Wollaston Golf Club twice a week (“if we did it any more, our wives would divorce us”) and plan vacations.

“That era is waning, coming to an end. Hotels are subletting properties or minimizing food-and-beverage, contracting it out because of the cost,” Mammano says. “It was time for him to start a new chapter.”

Bruce talks about José, one of his long-time cooks.

“He used to work like crazy, two jobs, not American by birth but an American now. First-generation. He had that American dream of, ‘I’m going to be doing better than my parents.’ So José called me up and goes, ‘I’m not coming back. I need a couple more months.’

“I had to lay him off. He was gone for nine months. Can you imagine? I know the government helped out, but he ended up driving an Uber. I’m like, ‘Uber?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, but I have all this free time now!’

“I saw him two weeks ago, and he’s so happy. It doesn’t really matter. Whatever you do makes you happy, that should be the first and foremost answer. If it makes you happy, just do it. And he loves it. And who am I to say, ‘What the hell’s an Uber driver?’” he says, garnishing his bass with sweet corn and roasted tomatoes from his garden.

Bruce says his contemporaries are having trouble opening new restaurants — or are contemplating shutting down established ones — because they just can’t find help.

“There’s a big part of America that has now decided not to do the day-to-day. Call it what you want,” he says. “I mean, it’s a crazy job. You get there earlier in the morning, work all day, sweat all day long.”

Now, he says, the old mom-and-pop operations are almost gone. Successful newer ones, like Flour, run by his friend Joanne Chang, have opened multiple locations to stay viable.

“Labor costs are up 20 percent, food costs are up 20 percent, and you only work on a 5 to 10 percent margin anyway. You have to have more operations so your pot becomes bigger. It’s crazy,” he says.

Not crazy: retiring. His two kids are grown; he’d like time to be a grandfather. He wants to review the list of home improvements pinned to his bulletin board, next to his son Elliot’s wedding announcement. He wants to play golf and explore the world.

“My wife said, ‘Listen. We only have a certain amount of time we can travel. You don’t need to work if you don’t want to work 65 to 70 hours a week, which I’d been doing for 30 years. It’s a long time,” he says.

The pandemic has turned industry fault lines into chasms: workers confronting simmering mental and physical health issues; long hours; low pay; high rents. Bruce, it seems, got out at just the right time. He feels it.

“There was a Golden Age,” he says. “I just think of the restaurants opening up, and it’s like, ‘How many steakhouses does Boston need?’ Honest to God. … When you open new restaurants, and they have to be steakhouses, there’s a problem. Where are all these people who love food?”

Suppliers are telling him that chefs nowadays don’t want to buy unusual ingredients. It’s all simple, simple, simple, he says.

“It’s cost. People are not using super-high-end. You don’t see truffles. Obviously, I love truffles. You don’t see exotic mushrooms on the menu. You see maybe button mushrooms, maybe a shiitake, maybe an oyster. But where are the chanterelles?” he asks.

I tell him that Shake Shack has rolled out a truffle menu.

“There you go! That’s because they’re a chain! What happened to these guys who are the true creative forces? A freakin’ hamburger place!”

When he’s dining out, it’s local: Vee Vee; Tres Gatos. As for wine, he likes Bauer Wine & Spirits on Newbury Street. And he has time to cook for himself. He putters around his house, doing most repairs himself. It’s a spacious abode. He bought it in 1990, long before prices in the neighborhood skyrocketed. His own two floors have five bedrooms, and there are two more in a rental unit downstairs. In the past three decades, seven children passed through the house, not including his own two.

“It’s a crazy fertile place,” he says.

Carol Downs is his longtime friend and neighbor in Jamaica Plain. Her kids, now adults, grew up with his. She owns Bella Luna & the Milky Way nearby and remembers him rescuing one of her dinner parties (despite the fact that she runs a restaurant, too).

“We were doing a sit-down dinner in our yard with rented glassware and china. Danny shows up, and we’re scrambling to cook all the food. He jumped in to chop garlic and finished cooking,” she says, laughing. “I would describe him as a modern Renaissance man. A highly competitive Scrabble player who knows every two-letter word there is to be known. A quasar.”

And, apparently, a healer. We sit down to lunch served on one of his 10 (non-rented) china sets, edged in turquoise and gold. First up: intensely earthy hen-of-the-woods, wild mushroom soup. He enjoyed experimenting with mushroom soup at the hotel and delighted in introducing guests to its curative properties.

“They help reduce tumors in cancer patients,” he says, citing a recent Russian book on cancer. Turns out, cancer patients served hen-of-the-woods mushroom soup had a longer lifespan than those who didn’t drink it.

“Deductive reasoning! This was the common denominator. There were properties in this mushroom to help reduce tumors. The Japanese followed up with a bigger study, and they found out it was true,” he says. “I have to say, the American pharmaceutical industry said it was [expletive].”

He places his spoon delicately against the bowl.

“I had a gentleman come in with brain cancer. Every day that he came — a couple times a week — I’d bring him a half-gallon of broth, so it’s easy to drink. Two years later, he was cancer-free. The doctor goes, ‘I’ve never seen anything like it.’”

Bruce continues to drink three to four ounces of various tinctures, including chaga, for longevity.

“Just sing it to Archie’s song, ‘Sugar, Sugar.’ ‘Chaga, Chaga!’ I drink it all the time!” he says, slurping happily.

He brings out a thimbleful, stored in a wine bottle, for our photographer and myself. It is a bit like slurping liquid dirt, but if this is what keeps him so spry, so be it.

“It has antioxidants, 150 times more than blueberries. It’s unbelievably good for your immune system and energy levels. I’m always worried about cancer, it’s so prevalent. It’s very umami, forest floor,” he says.

The sun is fading, and his dinner party is about to begin. Next week, he’s off to Europe to hunt white truffles. I tell him he’ll probably need a nap before dinner.

“Not my style,” he says, turning back to his stove.

