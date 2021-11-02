Ask anyone who loves to bake whose books they use most and many will tell you it’s Dorie Greenspan, one of America’s most popular authors. “Baking with Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple” is her 14th book, written over a 30-year career. Greenspan divides her time between homes in Westbrook, Conn., and Paris and wherever she goes in those towns and in her travels, she writes, she makes a beeline for the nearest bakery, and starts taking notes. That’s how we get recipes for an elegant confection called Lisbon Chocolate Cake (like a brownie topped with mousse) that she had in Portugal, and Glenorchy Flapjacks from New Zealand (similar to granola bars).

Dorie Greenspan, author of "Baking with Dorie." Mark Weinberg

In this volume you’ll also find savory recipes such as Clam Chowder Pie and Double-Corn Tomato Crisp. “Baking with Dorie” is like one of those favorite bistro menus a waiter hands you and you’re tempted to hand it back and say, I want to try everything. I did make a delectable Apple Pandowdy with cut-out pastry triangles that were ultra-flaky after baking, a buttery Swedish Fike Cake with an irresistible crunchy almond topping, and darling Caramel Crunch-Chocolate Chunklet Cookies (see recipe) that are a cross between chocolate chip cookies and shortbread. Greenspan has 119,000 followers on Instagram and there’s an open online group called Tuesdays with Dorie that began in 2008 that bakes recipes from her books. Her intros are delightful, her instructions exact, her variations, called Playing Around, clever. Bake from this book and you’ll feel accomplished and cheerful and much more confident about your skills.