Airy, Bavarian-style pretzels in various twists and knots from the Waltham snack company Eastern Standard Provisions received a tidal wave of orders when it made the coveted list two years ago as one of Oprah’s Winfrey’s favorite things. The pretzel company, cofounded by prominent restaurateur Garret Harker, recently introduced a sidekick to the crunchy, salty snack: Liège Belgian Waffles, and a gift box with the waffles and various toppings recently won a spot on the holiday list for 2021 as one of Oprah’s favorite things. Each handcrafted, craggy-edged treat created with wheat flour, butter, and eggs and embedded with bits of pearl sugar, stands an inch high and is a generous 3 ounces. It’s prepared with a yeasty dough rather than batter, giving the waffles a pillowy and brioche-like interior and a sweet crunchy outside. You can add a topping or a scoop of ice cream, but they are also delicious to eat on their own. The waffles arrive ready to pop in the oven to warm in either a 400- or 425-degree oven, up to six minutes. Or keep them in the freezer until ready to serve. Available in packs of six up to 24, which start at $17.99 to $68.99. To order, visit esprovisions.com.