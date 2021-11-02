Myers spent a year running a bulk food section in a grocery store to familiarize herself with the industry, and had originally planned to open Supply as a retail storefront. But rents were too high. She looked into running a mobile marketplace out of a van, but the permitting was a nightmare.

As grocery stores took measures to protect shoppers from COVID-19, most supermarket store managers roped off the bulk food aisle, fearing shared bins might spread the virus. Many have yet to reopen. In their stead, Alys Myers has a new option for shoppers looking to buy in bulk. This fall, she launched Supply Bulk Foods , an online grocery stocking beans, nuts, spices, coffee and teas, dried fruit, and other sundries that can be bought by the ounce or pound.

Finally, she landed on a business model that’s serving her well in these odd times: Customers fill orders online and Myers packs them in paper bags at CommonWealth Kitchen in Dorchester. Purchases can be picked up there for free on Mondays and Wednesdays, or at one of several drop-off locations Myers has brokered with other storefronts around Boston. (Right now, that’s Get In Shape for Women in Cambridge, Workhub in Roslindale, and Emerald City Plant Shop in Norwood. Each involves a $2.50 delivery charge.) Myers has also been selling her goods at the Boston University farmers’ market, and she’ll deliver bags of dried shiitakes, jumbo pistachios, or malted milk balls to your door for $25.

Meyers says she’s proud to be able to offer an affordable, waste-free option to shoppers. “Bulk is less expensive, you don’t have the packaging and the marketing,” she said. And she puts an emphasis on offering products from BIPOC- and women-owned businesses like the Fresh Pond Tea company out of Cambridge and Mystic Coffee Roasters out of Medford, respectively.

She’s still hoping to open a store, and maybe get her van on the road. But for now, Meyers says she’s just happy that Supply is in demand. supplybulkfoods.com

JANELLE NANOS

Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.