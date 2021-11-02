Serves 4

Hunker down on a chilly fall night with this comforting dish of cheesy, creamy baked pasta and cauliflower. It's also a quick fix for a Saturday lunch after a long walk. Cook the pasta in plenty of water and use that cooking liquid in the same pot to simmer the cauliflower. Toss the pasta and cauliflower with Parmesan, more cheese (Fontina, Fontal, Gouda, or cheddar) and spread the top with thyme-scented crumbs. Pull the dish from the oven when it's bubbly and golden on top. Fall brings its own rewards with warm and cozy dishes.

Butter (for the dish) ½ cup panko or other plain white breadcrumbs 1 tablespoon olive oil 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme ¾ cup freshly grated Parmesan Salt and pepper, to taste 1 cup (3 to 4 ounces) curly pasta, such as cavatappi, elbows, or fusilli 1 medium head cauliflower, cut into 1-inch florets (5 to 6 cups) 3 ounces Fontina, Fontal, Gouda, or cheddar, grated 1¼ cups heavy cream

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Butter a 9-by-9-inch baking dish or another dish with a 1 1/2 quart capacity.

2. In a small bowl with your fingers, thoroughly mix the panko or other breadcrumbs, olive oil, thyme, 2 tablespoons of the Parmesan, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

3. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook, stirring once or twice, for 8 to 10 minutes or according to package directions. The pasta should be tender but still have some bite. Start tasting 1 to 2 minutes before the recommended time. With a slotted spoon, transfer the pasta to a colander to drain thoroughly. Reserve the water in the pot to cook the cauliflower. When the pasta is drained, transfer it to a large bowl.

4. Return the pasta cooking water to a boil. Add the cauliflower and cook for 5 to 6 minutes, or until tender. Drain in a colander and add to the pasta.

5. Sprinkle the pasta mixture with the remaining Parmesan, cheese, cream, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Transfer the mixture to the baking dish.

6. Spread the panko mixture on the pasta. Transfer to the oven and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbling at the edges and the topping is golden.

Sally Pasley Vargas