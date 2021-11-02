Serves 6

The Cambridge restaurant Base Crave specializes in the Nepalese food that the four owners -- two brothers married to two sisters -- were raised on. Lentil dal soup on their menu is a very simple vegan mixture of masoor dal (red lentils) and moong dal (yellow lentils), simmered with a little garlic, ginger, cayenne, and ground cumin. When you shop for yellow lentils, don't mistake them for yellow split peas; split peas are heartier and not delicate enough for this soup. In the kitchen of the Huron Village spot, the soup is made in a pressure cooker and simmered for 10 minutes. (The method here uses an ordinary pot, which takes 25 minutes.) At the end of cooking, the lentils collapse into a puree. Saraswati Pandey, one of the sisters, is at the restaurant's stove. She sautees cumin and chopped onion, adds them to the soup, then heats a gingery tomato sauce to round out the seasonings. Her husband, Bhola, suggests adding fresh ginger to a soup made at home. It's a nutritious, nourishing, flavorful bowl.

1 cup masoor dal (red lentils) 1 cup moong dal (yellow lentils) 1½ teaspoons Himalayan pink salt (or another coarse salt) 1 teaspoon turmeric 1 teaspoon ground cumin ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, peeled and grated 6 cups water, or more if needed ¼ teaspoon cumin seed ½ small onion, very finely chopped ¼ cup tomato sauce 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. In a soup pot, combine the red and yellow lentils, salt, turmeric, ground cumin, cayenne, 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, garlic, ginger, and water. The water should cover the lentils by 2 inches. Add more water, if necessary.

2. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pot. Simmer for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the lentils have collapsed into a puree. If the soup seems too thick, add more water, 1/2 cup at a time.

3. Meanwhile, in a small skillet over medium heat, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. When it is hot, add the cumin seeds. Let them cook for 30 seconds until they start to pop. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the onion starts to brown. Stir the onion mixture into the soup.

4. Stir the tomato sauce into the skillet and heat until it comes to a boil. Add it to the soup. If the soup seems too thick, add more water. Let the soup return to a boil, stirring often. Taste the soup for seasoning and add more salt or cayenne, if you like.

5. Ladle into bowls and garnish with parsley.

Sheryl Julian