Serves 4

Update old-fashioned stuffed cabbage rolls with this meatless variation, in which rice and tofu replace traditional ground beef. The trickiest part of the process is working with the cabbage leaves. Some recipes suggest steaming the whole head of cabbage before attempting to remove the large outer leaves, but with a gentle hand, they can be peeled fairly easily from a raw head. With a small knife, remove the core from the cabbage to release the leaves. Start peeling a leaf from the top and core, easing it away from the head, until you can pull it off at the middle. Don't fret if the leaves tear slightly as you remove them; smaller pieces can be used as a patch, and things certainly don't have to be perfect. To make the leaves pliable, boil them briefly and then drop them into a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. When you are ready to fill them, use a paring knife to remove or trim down the stiff centers. For the filling, toast pine nuts alongside chopped garlic in a heavy-based flameproof casserole (any large Dutch oven). Stir in a brick of firm tofu, crumbling it with a large spoon or fork. Then add a rice pilaf you've already made with raisins and capers. Once the filling has cooled sufficiently to be handled, place a small amount in the center of the cabbage leaves. Wrap them as you would a burrito and place them seams down in a baking dish. Cover with tomato sauce and send to the oven. Carb lovers might serve these rolls with fluffy mashed potatoes, but they are just as delicious with steaming green beans. Vegan diners and folks looking for something lighter and healthier will love this dish.

4 tablespoons olive oil 1 small onion, chopped ¾ cup long-grain white rice 1 bay leaf 1½ cups water Salt and pepper, to taste 10 large cabbage leaves 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 3 tablespoons pine nuts 1 package (14 ounces) firm tofu, drained 3 tablespoons raisins, roughly chopped 3 tablespoons capers 2 cans (8 ounces each) tomato sauce 1 cup water or vegetable stock 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar 1 tablespoon brown sugar Pinch of ground nutmeg ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand an 8-inch square baking dish and a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a heavy-based flameproof casserole over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onion, and cook for 5 minutes, or until softened. Stir in the rice and toast the grains, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes. Add the bay leaf, 1 1/2 cups water, and a pinch of salt. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave covered for 5 minutes. Remove the lid and fluff the rice with a fork. Discard the bay leaf.

3. Meanwhile, bring a soup pot of salted water to a boil. Working in batches, cook the cabbage leaves for 2 to 3 minutes, or until they are soft and pliable. Transfer to a large bowl of ice water. Remove them from the ice water once they are cool.

4. In a large, deep skillet over medium heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the garlic and pine nuts. Cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes, or until they are toasted and beginning to brown. Add the tofu and break it into small crumbles with a large spoon or fork. Stir in the cooked rice, raisins, capers, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Remove from the heat and leave to cool slightly.

5. In a bowl, stir together the tomato sauce, 1 cup water or vegetable stock, red wine vinegar, brown sugar, nutmeg, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

6. Pour enough tomato sauce into the baking dish to make a light coating on the bottom.

7. Lay the cabbage leaves on the counter curved side up. With a paring knife, trim a bit of the hard center stem so the leaves will be easier to roll. Divide the filling among the 10 leaves; it should be about 1/2 cup per roll. Roll the bottom of a leaf up and over the filling. Tuck in both ends tightly, and continue rolling until the leaf completely encompasses the filling. Repeat with the remaining leaves.

8. Place the rolls, seams side down, in the baking dish. They should fit tightly in the dish, ideally in 2 rows, 5 rolls in each.

9. Pour the remaining tomato sauce on the top. Set the dish on the baking sheet to collect any spills. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes, or until the edges are bubbling and the centers are hot (165 on a meat thermometer). Let the dish settle for a few minutes before serving. Sprinkle with parsley.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick