Serves 6

Pork butt, also referred to as Boston butt, ends up spoon tender and flavorful when cooked slowly -- about 3 1/2 hours -- in the oven. Add a zesty sauce mixed with ketchup, molasses, apple cider vinegar, and chipotle peppers. You can also use pork shoulder, a similar cut (they're interchangeable here). The dish is even better cooked in advance. After braising, cool the meat and cut it into chunks or shred it. Refrigerate the meat and sauce separately, which makes it easy to discard the congealed fat on the sauce. Serve the shredded meat in pulled pork sandwiches, tacos, or on a baked sweet potato or chubby baked russet. Nestle chunks of pork on buttery mashed potatoes.

1 boneless pork butt or pork shoulder (4 to 4 1/2 pounds), tied with butcher string or netting Salt, to taste 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and coarsely chopped 2 cloves garlic, chopped 1½ chipotle peppers in adobe sauce, chopped 1 tablespoon chipotle pepper sauce ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar 1 cup ketchup 2 tablespoons molasses 1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard or Dijon mustard 1 cup water 1 teaspoon dried oregano ½ teaspoon ground allspice

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a 6-quart deep flameproof casserole.

2. If the pork is in tight netting, snip off some of the string so more of the meat is exposed for browning. Sprinkle the pork with salt.

3. In the flameproof casserole over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the pork and brown it for about 10 minutes, turning the meat every few minutes to brown all sides. Transfer the meat to a large bowl.

4. Add the onion and bell pepper to the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes, or until they start to brown. Stir in the garlic and chipotle peppers and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Add the chipotle sauce and vinegar. Stir well to scrape up any browned bits. Stir in the ketchup, molasses, mustard, water, oregano, and allspice. Return the pork to the pan with any juices in the bowl. Cover the pan.

5. Transfer to the oven and cook the pork, turning it every hour, for about 3 1/2 hours, or until very tender when pierced in a few places with a kitchen fork. Remove from the oven.

6. Carefully transfer the pork to a cutting board. Let it sit at room temperature until it is cool enough to handle. Cut the meat into large chunks, removing and discarding the clumps of fat. Or shred the pork using your fingers or two forks.

7. Use a large metal spoon to skim the fat from the surface of the sauce. If making ahead, refrigerate the sauce separately and when the fat congeals, spoon it off the top.

8. Return the meat to the pan with the braising sauce. Bring to a boil over medium heat and let the liquid simmer for a few minutes to reheat it.

Lisa Zwirn