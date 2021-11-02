Rosado entered a plea of nolo contendere to possession of a firearm after previously having been convicted of a crime of violence and carrying a pistol without a license. At a hearing last week, he was sentenced to 15 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) with 10 years to serve and the balance on probation.

Each of the men, Johabanny Rosado, 33; Hassan Jatta, 24; and Carlos Depina, 25, were arrested in 2020 by the Providence Police Department.

PROVIDENCE — Three Rhode Island men were sentenced in Providence County Superior Court, in all separate cases, to more than 20 years combined in state prison due to possession of illegal pistols and large capacity magazines.

Rosadado was stopped in a Nissan Ultima early June 2020 when he was pulled over by Providence Police after they received information that he was in possession of an illegal firearm. During the stop, detectives saw a firearm magazine protruding from a sock on the driver’s side floorboard, directly under the steering wheel. Officers had also located an Ekol Jackal 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol inside the sock and a large capacity magazine.

Jatta entered a guilty plea to possession of a firearm after previously having been convicted of a crime of violence and carrying a pistol without a license. He was sentenced to 10 years at the ACI with six and a half years to serve on probation.

Depina entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of carrying a pistol without a license and one count of alteration of identifying marks on a firearm. He was sentenced to four years at the ACI.

Leading up to Jatta and Depina’s arrest in May 2020, Providence police had seen a video posted on social media that the two were in possession of illegal firearms. Detectives watched them in an SUV near Hillhurst Avenue before they parked. When detectives approached the two men when they got out of the vehicle, police reported that they started to run away. During the pursuit, Detectives saw a firearm magazine protruding from the waistband of Jatta’s pands and Depina holding onto an object secured in the waistband of his pants.

Jatta attempted to discard his Glock 26 9mm pistol, which was loaded with a full 30-round large capacity magazine and Depina attempted to throw his Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol with a scratched-off serial number and loaded with 15 bullets. One bullet was also in the chamber.

Steven M. Paré, Providence Commissioner of Public Safety, said in a statement that lengthy prison sentences for career criminals with a previously history of violent crimes are necessary.

“The defendants in these cases had the potential to cause death and destruction throughout our community by, once again, choosing to arm themselves with not only an illegal firearm but also an extended magazine, severely increasing the threat of violence,” said Paré.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said while these cases are unrelated, they are connected by several patterns, including the fact that each of the defendants had previously committed crimes of violence and had firearms offenses on their records. They were each based out of Providence, possessed illegal firearms, and those firearms were equipped with large capacity magazines that are capable of putting several rounds in the area.

“That’s a deadly combination, seen far too often, and a key driver of the violence we are seeing in our urban core,” said Neronha on Tuesday.

Neronha said each of the defendants were a “continued threat to others” and that their “past convictions have not sufficiently delivered the message that they need to alter their behavior.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.