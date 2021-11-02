The incident wounded nine people on Carolina Avenue in what authorities described as a targeted gunfight between local street gangs. It drew national headlines and was the largest mass shooting in the city’s history .

PROVIDENCE — An indictment by the Providence County Grand Jury charged six Providence men with 21 felony counts stemming from their alleged roles in a gang-related shooting in May.

Each of the suspects indicted were between 19 and 26 years old.

At the time, police said shooting was part of a concerning trend that police departments were seeing nationwide. Since May, there have been other deadly incidents have throughout the city.

“The shootings we have seen in Providence over the last several months have been driven by several things: the wide availability of illegal guns, the number of rounds being fired and the use in many instances of high-capacity magazines, and people too willing to resolve often inconsequential disputes at the point of a gun,” said Attorney General Neronha in a statement Monday.

Around 6:45 p.m. on May 13, four men in a four-door silver Dodge Ram with Tennessee plates slowly drove into the city’s Washington Park neighborhood and stopped outside the blue house at 87 Carolina Ave. The men — George Rios, 19; Ricardo Cosme Tejada, 21; Reynaldo Rivera, 19; and Jordanny Britto, 21; all of whom are known members of the “Get Money Family” — jumped out with guns drawn and started shooting at a group of men associated with the “Lakeside” gang, who were on the porch. They fired off 40 rounds of bullets.

Evidence markers line the street outside a house on Carolina Avenue after a shooting, late Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Stew Milne) Stew Milne/Associated Press

At least two people on the porch, including Daniel Carides, 26, and an unindicted juvenile co-conspirator, returned fire. returned fire, hitting the four from the car. Four people on the porch were wounded, including David Carides Jr., 24.

Rios, Cosme Tejada, Rivera, and Britto — who were all wounded in the shooting — drove themselves to Rhode Island Hospital, which went into lockdown and diverted other patients from its emergency room. In 20 minutes, nine shooting victims arrived at the emergency department and three of them were critically wounded.

Investigators collected approximately 51 spent shell casings in various calibers fired from multiple guns in the road and on the property at 87 Carolina Ave. There were bullets that also went into a home across the street.

Neronha said, “These six individuals turned a peaceful Providence neighborhood into their own personal shooting range.”

When investigators executed a search warrant, they seized multiple firearms including a 9 mm ghost gun, Smith and Wesson M&P 15 with a scratched-off serial number, Sig Sauer P229 9mm with an obliterated serial number, Beretta 9mm, Polymer80 PF .45 caliber ghost gun, a Glock 26 9mm with an obliterated serial number, a Polymer80/Glock slide semi-automatic pistol, a rifle, and two BB guns.

Authorities also said they seized undisclosed amounts of marijuana, THC, and Psilocin from the home.

Assistant Attorney General Joseph J. McBurney, Special Assistant Attorney General Edward G. Mullaney, and Detective Theodore Michael of the Providence Police Department are leading the investigation and ongoing prosecution.

Rios, Cosme Tejada, Rivera, and Britto will be arraigned Nov. 5 in Providence County Superior Court. They will face felony assault charges and weapons violations. They will also face potential sentencing enhancements based on their affiliations with a criminal street gang.

Daniel and David Carides will be arraigned on Nov. 12 and are charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, firing a gun during a crime of violence, conspiracy, a number of weapons charges (including those with altered serial numbers), and possession of a controlled substance.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.