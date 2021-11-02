PROVIDENCE -- A local man is accused of flashing a gun and accosting a priest and parishioners Monday outside his neighborhood church where another priest had been recently arrested on child pornography and erotica charges.
The parishioners told police that a man later identified as 28-year-old William Nesbitt approached as they left Mass at St. Mary’s Church at 538 Broadway. They said that Nesbitt yelled that they support child molesters. They said he lifted his shirt and showed off a black firearm in his waistband, and threatened them as they tried to leave on Broadway, according to police.
Officers found Nesbitt walking near the back of the rectory. He ran when he saw the officers, cutting through the back of Paul Cuffee School on Barton Street and ran into his apartment building at 530 Broadway, according to a police report. Police went after him and arrested him inside his apartment without incident.
Commander Thomas Verdi said Tuesday that police drew a search warrant and seized a 9mm handgun and ammunition.
Verdi said that he contacted the Diocese of Providence about the incident.
The state police had arrested Father . James Jackson, 66, over the weekend on charges of possessing child pornography and child erotica at St. Mary’s, where he has lived and served as a pastor since August. St. Mary’s Church, part of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence, has been entrusted since 2018 to the care of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, a clerical society of which Jackson is a member. Jackson was previously assigned by the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter outside of Rhode Island.
The state police alleged that the internet connection at the church itself was connected to the sharing of the child pornography and erotica. The church is adjacent to two middle schools and an elementary school.
