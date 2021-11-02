PROVIDENCE -- A local man is accused of flashing a gun and accosting a priest and parishioners Monday outside his neighborhood church where another priest had been recently arrested on child pornography and erotica charges.

The parishioners told police that a man later identified as 28-year-old William Nesbitt approached as they left Mass at St. Mary’s Church at 538 Broadway. They said that Nesbitt yelled that they support child molesters. They said he lifted his shirt and showed off a black firearm in his waistband, and threatened them as they tried to leave on Broadway, according to police.

Officers found Nesbitt walking near the back of the rectory. He ran when he saw the officers, cutting through the back of Paul Cuffee School on Barton Street and ran into his apartment building at 530 Broadway, according to a police report. Police went after him and arrested him inside his apartment without incident.