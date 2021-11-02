While results were still trickling in Tuesday evening, early tallies showed Wu, the expected front-runner, leading by a large margin. She had 58 percent of the vote to Essaibi George’s 42 percent with 16 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. in the contest between Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George, city councilors and daughters of immigrants who would each make history but whose approaches to running the city diverge.

Boston was on the brink of history Tuesday evening, just hours away from electing its first woman mayor and first chief executive of color as well, in a race that tested the appetite for radical political change in a once parochial city that is growing ever more diverse and liberal.

Wu, who had also enjoyed a decisive lead in public polls, was the race’s progressive dreamer, promising to make public transportation free, set new controls on rent, and enact a Green New Deal for Boston. Essaibi George cast herself as the pragmatic alternative, a mayor who would be ready to battle snowstorms and improve low-performing schools, pitching herself as the woman whose ambitions fit the scope of the office.

The 36-year-old Wu counts among her supporters some of Massachusetts’ best-known progressives: Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey, and Representative Ayanna Pressley, her onetime colleague on the City Council. She was expected to perform particularly well in progressive pockets of the city, such as Jamaica Plain and her home neighborhood of Roslindale, but results from the Sept. 14 preliminary election showed she had support across the entire city. A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, Wu worked briefly in consulting and opened a family tea shop before devoting herself to local politics.

Meanwhile, 47-year-old Essaibi George in many ways ran a campaign in the vein of former mayor Martin J. Walsh, earning overwhelming support from the Irish-American enclaves that backed him, and even the endorsement of his mother, Mary, whom Essaibi George escorted to the polls Tuesday. Essaibi George’s support has been strongest in the more white, conservative precincts that have traditionally played kingmaker in Boston politics, including parts of Dorchester, South Boston, and West Roxbury. A former teacher and softball coach, Essaibi George is the owner of a Dorchester yarn and fabric shop.

A Wu victory would mark the triumph of a new Boston, while an Essaibi George win portends less transformative change for the city.

At Wu’s election night party at Cyclorama in the South End, supporters drank beer and wine as a Latin-American drum ensemble warmed up the crowd. Across town, Essaibi George supporters arrived for her party at Fairmont Copley Plaza, where pink, white, and silver balloons adorned the main lobby, and music thumped from a loudspeaker.

“Tonight’s going to be the night,” said Kyrone Beverly, a volunteer for the Essaibi George campaign, as he sipped on Sam Adams beer.

The race drew millions of dollars in outside spending, with more than $1 million in the final few weeks alone. Some of that outside cash funded a particular anti-Wu ad that drew ire from her campaign over the weekend. The campaign called on local cable TV and local network stations not to air the ad — which spun a debunked claim that Wu got a “sweetheart deal” on her Roslindale home — calling it false and defamatory.

And the candidates themselves spent heavily, often targeting different expenditures in line with their broader strategies. Wu, for example, spent thousands of dollars advertising in ethnic media outlets, while Essaibi George zeroed in on publications in her native Dorchester, campaign finance data show.

Turnout was not expected to be high, despite the race’s historic nature. Secretary of State William F. Galvin predicted this week that just 135,000 voters would cast ballots in Boston, which would fall short of the last open mayoral contest in 2013, when about 142,000 people voted. In September’s preliminary round, just 108,000 Bostonians voted, about a quarter of the city’s registered voters.

As of 6 p.m., more than 105,000 voters had cast their ballots, a figure that did not include some ballots returned via mail, according to city officials. That put voter turnout at at least 24 percent, with hours to go before the polls closed.

“Just vote,” was the message of some black signs posted across the city, often hung on chain-link fences beside a hot pink sign boosting Essaibi George or a warm purple one declaring “Wu!”

After September’s disappointing turnout and the elimination of three Black candidates, voter engagement groups joined forces to get out the vote in the Black community. The groups — including MassVOTE, the Boston branch of the NAACP, and the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition, among others — led a recent “Souls to the Polls” march to get voters to cast early ballots after church, adopting a strategy more common in the South. Still, many analysts predicted turnout would be lower in communities of color than in white precincts.

Wu and Essaibi George kept the pace up over the weekend and into Election Day, dining and glad-handing across the city in an effort to drum up support. For Essaibi George, most of Monday was a 24-hour blitz, complete with overnight stops at a diner, a school bus yard, and the epicenter of the city’s opioid and homelessness crisis at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. For Wu, it included an appearance with Warren and answering media questions at the Chinatown Gate.

The two women voted early Tuesday morning — Wu at an elementary school in Roslindale, Essaibi George at an apartment complex in Dorchester, both with their husbands and sons in tow. They then set off across the city in a last-minute push to get voters to the polls. Each parents of Boston Public Schools students, the winner would also be the first mother to lead Boston City Hall.

The rivals just missed each other midday on Tuesday when both stopped at Santarpio’s Pizza in East Boston for a traditional Election Day lunch.

Standing in a wood-paneled room as diners ate pizza, sausage, peppers, and bread, Wu told reporters that the opening days of her administration will be focused on the humanitarian crisis at Mass and Cass,, supporting the school system, preparing for winter, and pursuing her public transportation agenda.

“We’ll be ready to go with a cabinet and departments that reflect all of Boston and represent the direction that we’re going to take the city,” Wu said.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Essaibi George arrived at Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan to greet voters, wearing a coat and matching shoes in her signature hot pink.

“I feel strong, I feel prepared,” she said. “I feel confident. Not anxious, not nervous, but maybe a little anxious and nervous that I’m not anxious and nervous.”

Throughout the day, voters turned out across the city to make their voices heard.

Candice Romero cast her ballot Tuesday for Essaibi George — in the gym of East Boston High School, where the city councilor taught for more than a decade.

Picking up a line of criticism that Essaibi George had lobbed, Romero was skeptical of Wu’s plan to make the MBTA free, comparing it to campaigning for student government with a promise to abolish homework.

“I just don’t know how that’s doable,” Romero said.

Elsewhere in the city, voters supported her rival.

Thais Carvalho, who is originally from Brazil, brought her Pomeranian Foxy to the West End Branch Library in Beacon Hill Tuesday morning to vote for Wu.

“I’m very excited to be voting for a daughter of immigrants,” said 25-year-old Carvalho, who works in consulting. “Because I’m an immigrant myself.”

Stephanie Ebbert, Meghan Irons, Matt Stout, Laura Crimaldi, Tiana Woodard, and Tonya Alanez of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff. Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.