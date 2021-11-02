Polls suggest at-large incumbents Michael Flaherty and Julia Mejia were in strong positions to be reelected, and that four other candidates were battling for the other two citywide council seats.

Voters could have potentially made history Tuesday by electing the first members of several different immigrant communities, and, no matter the results, they will have an elected Black male councilor for the first time in years. But questions of who won and who lost were still open shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m.

As polls closed, Boston awaited to see the new make-up of its City Council, with an array of competitive races in the mix and five open seats that will guarantee significant turnover — thanks in large part to this year’s crowded mayoral contest.

Ruthzee Louijeune, a lawyer who represented Bostonians facing eviction and foreclosure and served as senior counsel on Elizabeth Warren’s presidential and US Senate campaigns, has showed considerable promise for a first-time candidate, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars and winning endorsements from both of Massachusetts’ US senators. Erin Murphy, a Boston Public Schools teacher, David Halbert, a former City Hall and State House aide, and social worker Carla Monteiro are polling a bit behind Louijeune.

The other two candidates, union ironworker Bridget Nee-Walsh and perennial candidate Althea Garrison were trailing in the polls and in the preliminary returns. Garrison finished in fifth in 2019′s general election but was appointed to the Council following Ayanna Pressley’s successful run for Congress.

In a race that mostly centered on the candidates’ personal stories, and that will likely be decided on the strength of their campaign organizations, a few issues divided the field, including the police budget. Mejia, Halbert, and Monteiro support reallocating some of the BPD’s budget toward towards social services; Flaherty, Murphy, Nee-Walsh, and Garrison oppose making cuts. Louijeune has voiced support for “incorporating more community and mental health resources” to the city’s public safety budget.

Hard-fought contests for three open district seats will also be settled: Andrea Campbell’s decision to step down from the District 4 seat to join this year’s mayoral race created a nine-way battle to succeed her. in the preliminary elections. In the September preliminary election, voters winnowed the field to Brian Worrell, a real estate broker, and Evandro Carvalho, a former state representative; both are Black men, which means the council will have at least one Black male councilor for the first time since Tito Jackson stepped down to run for mayor in 2017.

Worrell, who finished first in the preliminary, has highlighted his lifelong residency in the district and his experience as a small business owner and community activist; he secured Campbell’s backing last month. Carvalho, a former assistant DA who now runs the city’s Human Rights Commission, has pushed his years of experience as a public servant and aggressive stances on police reform. They’ve clashed primarily on policing; Carvalho has pointed to his opponent’s police union endorsement to question Worrell’s willingness to hold police accountable; to account; Worrell has seen the endorsement as evidence he’d be able to help the city successfully negotiate a police contract.

In District 7, which includes Roxbury and parts of Dorchester, the South End, and the Fenway, Tania Fernandes Anderson finished first in the eight-way preliminary race to succeed Acting Mayor Kim Janey, with a platform focused on improving on affordable housing and funneling more resources to the district. Anderson, executive director of Bowdoin Geneva Main Streets, faces Roy Owens Sr., a perennial candidate and pastor. Owens has drawn attention for his campaign tactics, including driving a van topped with a yard sign and blasting gospel music, and suggesting that same-sex marriage and abortion rights undercut Black voting power.

Perhaps the most heated district race this year is in District 6, where first-time candidates Kendra Hicks and Mary Tamer have battled to succeed incumbent Matt O’Malley, who announced his retirement last year.

Hicks, who declared her intention to run for District 6 months before O’Malley’s retirement announcement, has established a lively grass-roots campaign built on progressive ideas for community policing and environmental justice. She earned almost 50 percent of District 6′s votes in the preliminary election, followed by Tamer’s 43 percent.

Tamer has highlighted her past roles as a Boston School Committee member and a League of Women Voters Boston chapter president to show she is prepared to tackle the city’s educational disparities and low civic engagement. Hicks wants a fully elected school committee while Tamer backs a hybrid of appointed and elected members.

However, campaign mailers sent by Tamer’s team that Hicks’s supporters deemed racist and fearmongering have overshadowed the two candidates’ differences on hot-button issues.

District 5 City Councilor Ricardo Arroyoand District 9 City Councilor Liz Breadon face challenges from city gravedigger John White and Brighton resident Michael Bianchi, respectively.

But the most spirited challenge to an incumbent may be Stephen McBride’s effort to unseat Councilor Frank Baker in District 3. McBride, a Jones Hill resident, has marketed himself as a progressive, new voice to replace Baker, a former city printing department worker who has held the seat for a decade.

Incumbents Lydia Edwards, Ed Flynn, and Kenzie Bok are running unopposed for reelection in Districts 1, 2, and 8, respectively.

The election could mark one or more historic firsts for the City Council: Louijeune could become the first Haitian American councilor; Fernandes Anderson and Carvalho, if elected, would be the council’s first African immigrants; Monteiro, Carvalho, and Fernandes Anderson would be the first Cape Verdeans; Fernandes Anderson the first Muslim councilor; Tamer, the first councilor of Syrian and Lebanese descent to represent Boston; and Halbert, the first Black man elected citywide in 40 years.

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.