Question 1 was a binding referendum asking whether the city should overhaul its budget process, giving city councilors more sway over the city’s purse strings.

Along with choosing a new mayor and city councilors, Boston voters on Tuesday also were presented with three ballot questions that involve changing the city’s budget process, building an electrical facility in East Boston, and restoring an elected school committee.

Question 2 was nonbinding and asked voters if they support a controversial electrical substation planned for East Boston.

Question 3 was also nonbinding and asked if the existing appointed School Committee structure should be changed to a School Committee elected by city residents.

The proposed revamping of Boston’s budget process would allow the City Council to modify appropriations, as long as its revised budget does not exceed the amount originally proposed by the mayor. Under the city’s current structure, which has frustrated councilors for years, the council can approve or deny the mayor’s proposed budget but can transfer funds only if the mayor requests it.

This measure would allow the mayor to accept or reject the council’s version of the budget and amend any line item in that version. The council would be able to override the mayor’s veto or amendments by a two-thirds vote.

The proposal, which would take effect for next year’s budget process, also would create an independent Office of Participatory Budgeting with an external oversight board.

Andres Del Castillo, executive director of Right to the City Boston and cochairman of the campaign supporting the ballot question, recently said the measure would bring more democracy, transparency, and accountability to the budget process.

“Currently, our elected officials closest to us, our city councilors, don’t have the ability to amend the budget or shift funding,” he said in a statement, the Globe reported last week.

Critics say the ballot initiative could lead to a chaotic budget process.

Pam Kocher, president of the Boston Municipal Research Bureau, said the city’s finances are some of the strongest in the country, allowing it to continue to provide community services in difficult times and making it competitive with other larger cities.

“Let’s not break the system just to placate a few loud voices,” she told the Globe last week.

Opponents of the electrical substation under consideration in Question 2 have said that East Boston, already home to Logan International Airport and numerous industrial sites, is heavily burdened with environmental issues. They are also concerned the site will flood, which they fear could lead to an explosion or fire.

John Walkey, who lives in East Boston and works for GreenRoots, a Chelsea-based environmental justice group, told the Globe that he hoped the referendum would serve as “one more arrow in the quiver” in the fight to block the project.

“We’d like to see a resounding ‘no,’ " Walkey said last week.

Eversource, the utility behind the project, has said the substation is necessary to meet the growing demand for electricity in East Boston and has dismissed flooding concerns.

An Eversource spokesman said the “much-needed substation is critical to ensuring that we can continue to safely and reliably serve our customers in East Boston,” the Globe reported last week.

Proponents of Question 3 say allowing residents to vote to select the School Committee, instead of having members appointed by the mayor, would empower communities of color to hold school officials accountable.

Suleika Soto, a parent organizer with two children in Boston Public Schools, said it is a critical measure in a district that has been failing tens of thousands of Black and Latino students for generations.

“Parents just get dragged along, and decisions are being made for us and not with us,” Soto, who works for the Boston Education Justice Alliance, told the Globe last week. “The School Committee does what it wants or what the mayor wants. There is no accountability.”

Although the referendum is purely advisory, a victory at the polls could compel the new mayor to surrender control of the seven-member School Committee. Public opinion polls in advance of Tuesday’s election showed overwhelming support for an elected School Committee, including a Suffolk/Globe/NBC10 poll in October with 69 percent in favor.

In recent years, the body has increasingly provoked controversy beyond approving budget cuts and school closings and has been mired in embarrassing missteps.

Two School Committee chairs and another member have resigned in the past year after making racially insensitive comments, while a student representative also quit out of frustration that student concerns weren’t being taken seriously, among other issues.

Jeri Robinson, chairwoman of the School Committee, recently defended her board’s record in improving academic programs and increasing public engagement, the Globe reported.

“We have heard hours of public testimony and we have changed our approach based on what we have heard,” she said in a statement.

The effort to dissolve the appointed School Committee has attracted little opposition. Organizations that have long defended mayoral control, such as the Boston Municipal Research Bureau and the Boston Foundation, declined to comment on the ballot question last week.

But neither of the two mayoral candidates has supported a fully elected board. City Councilor Michelle Wu said she favored a majority elected and the rest appointed, while City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George preferred an appointed board.

Any changes to the School Committee’s governance would require approval of a home-rule petition from the council, mayor, Legislature, and governor. It’s unclear whether voters will have another opportunity to weigh in on the matter officially after Tuesday’s vote.





