Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 139.7 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 741,139 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 528 (since Friday)

Test-positive rate: 2.9 percent

Currently hospitalized: 86

Total deaths: 2,879

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health. Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter.

Leading off

Happy Election Day!

While the mayor’s race in Boston and the Virginia gubernatorial race are getting all the attention nationally, there’s one significant special election in Providence today: the race to replace former senator Gayle Goldin in Senate District 3 on the East Side.

Democrat Sam Zurier, who won a hotly contest Democratic primary last month, is a heavy favorite to defeat Republican Alex Cannon. My colleague Ed Fitzpatrick moderated a candidate forum featuring Zurier and Cannon last week.

Senate District 3 happens to have the second-highest percentage of registered Democrats of any district in the state (first place goes to District 6, which also includes part of the East Side).

But do you remember the last time a Republican won a local race in Providence (including state legislature, mayor, or City Council)?

Hint: “Aladdin” was the No. 1 movie at the box office.

The year was 1992, and the winner was Mary C. Ross, a 69-year-old Black woman who defeated Clement F. Gormley Jr. by 173 votes to win House District 17.At the time, a Providence Journal story said the district, which included Reservoir Triangle and South Elmwood, was one Rhode Island’s “most staunchly Democratic districts.” But the story said Ross was fed up with the drug dealers in her neighborhood and the Democratic machine, and she outworked Gormley, who at one point during the race skipped a neighborhood candidate forum.

Ross served one term in the House, but loss her seat in 1994 to Democrat Thomas Slater (current Representative Scott Slater’s father). She remained active in politics, and at one point was even planning to run Colin Powell’s Rhode Island campaign for president, according to her grandson, Cris Potter.

There’s at least one connection from Ross’ campaign in 1992 in today’s Senate District 3 race: Dave Talan, a longtime Republican activist, managed the Ross campaign and is running Cannon’s campaign this time around.

”Mary never took advantage of the perks that a legislator had available (even though she was only paid $300 a year at the time),” Talan wrote after she died in 2006. “She did not even take the special license plates available to legislators. There was only one special privilege that Mary truly enjoyed. She loved calling radio talk shows, and was thrilled that, when she called Arlene Violet’s show, she got on right away, instead of being put on hold for 45 minutes.”

