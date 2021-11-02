Authorities on Tuesday reported a major break in a nearly 40-year-old case of a missing Chelmsford teenager with the recovery of some parts of the teen’s car from the Concord River in Billerica.
Judith Chartier was 17-years-old when she was reported missing on June 5, 1982 after leaving a party in Billerica, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a press release.
Friends said they last saw her around 2 a.m. on that day. Parts of her 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger were recovered by members of the State Police dive team and civilian divers as part of an ongoing investigation, according to the release.
A match of the Vehicle Identification Number confirmed the car belonged to Chartier, the release said.
“This is a very significant development in this case and we are still processing the car for any additional evidence,” Ryan said in the statement. “Sadly, this discovery comes after nearly forty heartbreaking years of Judith’s friends and family missing her and wondering about what happened that day. We are committed to continuing the search for those answers.”
