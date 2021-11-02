Authorities on Tuesday reported a major break in a nearly 40-year-old case of a missing Chelmsford teenager with the recovery of some parts of the teen’s car from the Concord River in Billerica.

Judith Chartier was 17-years-old when she was reported missing on June 5, 1982 after leaving a party in Billerica, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a press release.

Friends said they last saw her around 2 a.m. on that day. Parts of her 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger were recovered by members of the State Police dive team and civilian divers as part of an ongoing investigation, according to the release.