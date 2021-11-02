The Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years of age is the first pediatric Covid vaccine authorized for use in this country. The vaccine is one-third of the size of the adult vaccine doses; children will get two injections containing 10 micrograms of antigen given 21 days apart.

The recommendation, which passed by a 14-0 vote, now goes to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky for final approval. Walensky, who called Tuesday a “momentous day” in a short address to the panel at the start of their deliberations, is expected to sign off on the recommendation later today.

Children aged 5 to 11 can begin to be vaccinated against Covid-19 within the next day or two after an expert panel advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine should be used in this age group.

Veronica McNally, the consumer representative on the ACIP, noted that 94 parents have had to bury a child killed by Covid-19. “I am doing this to prevent number 95.”

A large and vocal portion of American parents have been waiting impatiently for this development, eager to help their children get back on the road to a safer and more predictable future. Their hope is that swift uptake of vaccine in this age group will dramatically reduce the amount of disruption kids face in their day-to-day lives.

But while some doses will be available this week, “the program will still be ramping up to its full strength, with millions more doses packed, shipped, and delivered, and thousands of additional sites coming online each day,” according to Jeff Zients, the White House Covid-19 response coordinator, who spoke Monday.

He said the kids’ vaccine campaign will be fully up and running next week, and that the administration has secured enough supply of the Pfizer shot for the 28 million kids in the age group.

Michael Hogue, a non-voting representative to the committee from the American Pharmacists Association, warned that parents who want to have their children vaccinated at a pharmacy will likely need to make an appointment and they will probably have to wait. Pharmacies, like many other businesses, are experiencing staffing shortages, Hogue warned.

Covid-19 causes less severe infection, in general, in this age group. But over the past year and a half, children have been shuffled between in-person and online school, and have seen their activities restricted because of concern about Covid transmission.

And even though the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid, does not affect young children as badly as it does adults, they have not escaped unscathed from the pandemic. To date 745 children under the age of 18 have died from Covid since it arrived in this country; 94 of them were in the 5-to-11 age group. That death toll far exceeds the number of deaths influenza inflicts on children each year. Flu deaths in children vary from year to year but are often within the 150 to 200 range.

Young children can also develop long Covid — persistent symptoms after recovery from their acute infection — though they do so at lower rates than do older people. And they can develop multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, a worrisome constellation of symptoms that can develop after an infection. From Feb. 19, 2020 to Sept. 23, 2021, 5,417 children in the U.S. developed MIS-C. Of those, 2,316 or 44% were aged 5 to 11; 9 children died.

There are concerns, though, about whether children in this age group will be at risk of developing myocarditis or pericarditis — inflammation of the heart or tissue surrounding the heart, respectively — an adverse event that has been associated with the messenger RNA vaccines like the Pfizer shot. The risk is highest in males aged 12 to 29.

Much of Tuesday’s discussion was spent on the issue of myocarditis, which committee members clearly expect will be a key factor when parents weigh whether to vaccinate their children. Matt Oster, a pediatric cardiologist who works for the CDC, told the group that most cases of myocarditis after vaccination are mild and of short duration. Oster told the panel that to date, there have been no confirmed deaths in children who developed vaccine-related myocarditis.

The risk of myocarditis in the younger age group is likely to be lower, Oster said, though he said the expectation is based on what is known about the risk of classic myocarditis — cases not related to receipt of the Covid vaccines. And he stressed that Covid infection is more likely to trigger myocarditis than getting a Covid shot. “Getting Covid is much riskier to the heart,” he said.

As eager as some parents are to get their children vaccinated, another portion of the country’s parents have been dreading this day. Many fear that the authorization of the vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 will lead states to add Covid-19 vaccination to the list of jabs kids are required to get to attend school.

There are already approximately 15 million doses of the pediatric vaccine that have been ordered by states and are either in place or on their way to pharmacies, doctors offices and other locations where children will be able to get vaccinated.

