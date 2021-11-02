“The Boston Election Department has increased internal and external outreach efforts to ensure that there are an adequate number of volunteers for Election Day,” she said.

The city recruited 27 volunteers for a newly created night shift to assist in processing ballots after polls closed at 8 p.m., Emma Pettit, a spokeswoman for Acting Mayor Kim Janey, said in an e-mail Tuesday evening.

After voters had to wait through a 14-hour delay for results in September’s preliminary mayoral election in Boston, city and state officials say they are taking new steps to expedite the process for Tuesday’s general election.

In addition, the city has added more teams to retrieve ballots from drop boxes on Election Day and has increased the number of times the drop boxes are being emptied.

“The City will also have 17 teams assisting in delivering vote-by-mail ballots to poll locations,” Pettit said

The city said it will begin posting unofficial results online after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Election officials said the delay in September was due to a surge of 7,000 last minute mail-in and early vote ballots from drop boxes when they expected only half as many. The ballots then must be checked by hand by election workers at City Hall to ensure no one votes more than once.

The city had received nearly 33,890 mail-in ballots as of Sunday out of a total of 55,665 vote-by-mail and absentee ballots that were requested. In addition, 6,499 ballots were cast during a week of early voting in October, city officials said.

