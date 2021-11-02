Meanwhile, several Boston police officers brought in ballot boxes from various precincts filled with ballots that had already been counted by the tabulators. Those ballots were placed in a vault — the eventual destination for every ballot cast in the election — that is secured with three keys: one for the Elections Department supervisor, one for a Democratic election commissioner and one for a Republican commissioner, officials said.

City workers and volunteers pushed large carts filled with precinct tabulators from various polling locations into the Election Department at City Hall, where the data was then scanned and imported into the city’s computer system and uploaded to its website, where the unofficial results are being posted.

The ballot counting process was in full swing at City Hall after polls closed Tuesday night in Boston’s historic mayoral race.

The ballot boxes were each about the size of a footlocker and were filled with large manilla envelopes containing the ballots.

Election workers were also seen carrying blue canvass bags that were zipped closed with red strap handles, which contained ballots that had been left in drop boxes on Election Day. Those ballots were also taken into the Election Department offices, where they were verified, cross-checked (to prevent people from voting twice), and then counted, said Election Commissioner Eneida Tavares.

The elections office was bustling with activity.

A team of five people stood behind the front desk and processed the tabulators as they came in, verifying the precinct they came from and removing the tabulated results, which were then scanned into the computer system.

A large table placed in the center of the office was surrounded by about a dozen workers processing ballots that had been left in drop boxes all across the city on Election Day. Once those ballots are added to the tally, they too will be moved to the vault.

Some workers said they expected to work late into the night, and ballots and tabulators were still being brought into the office as of 9:45 p.m. But the city said it recruited dozens of additional volunteers to help with the counting process, including 27 volunteers working the overnight shift.

Tavares said the additional volunteers will “hopefully reduce the amount of time we have to spend counting” the ballots.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.