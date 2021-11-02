The Coast Guard said Tuesday that crews searched for a total of 55 hours, covering more than 2,076 square miles. But there was no sign of the missing pilot, whose name hasn’t been released, or aircraft.

In a statement, the guard said the search for the Piper 28 aircraft was suspended at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The search had been concentrated in the vicinity of Nauset Beach in Orleans.

The Coast Guard said Tuesday that officials have suspended the search for a small plane that failed to arrive in Chatham on Sunday as planned.

“Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England received a report at 10:34 p.m, Sunday, from the Air Force Regional Command Center reporting a possible downed, white and beige, Piper 28 aircraft four miles east of Sampson Island,” the guard said.

Multiple entities participated in the subsequent search, including a Coast Guard Station Chatham 45-foot response boat crew; Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, MH-60 Jayhawk crew; Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing crew; Coast Guard Cutter Spencer (WMEC 905) crew; Coast Guard Cutter Sanibel (WPB 1312) crew; Coast Guard Cutter Tybee (WPB 1330) crew; the harbormasters of Chatham, Harwich, and Orleans; and two “additional local assets, including [a] towboat,” the statement said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England at 508-457-3211.

The Piper 28A private plane with one person on board departed Sunday from Reading Regional Airport in Reading, Pa., and was scheduled to arrive at Chatham Municipal Airport around 10 p.m. but never got there, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a prior statement.

A friend of the pilot contacted the US Air Force Sunday night, leading to the search about 4.5 miles east of Sampson Island that involved Coast Guard aircraft and the cutters Spencer and Sanibel, boats from Chatham, Harwich, and Orleans harbormasters, State Police, and private aircraft, officials said.

The plane’s last transponder signal was picked up over the open ocean, where waters are between 50 and 80 feet deep, said Stuart F.X. Smith, Chatham harbormaster. It was descending at about 4,000 feet per minute, officials said.

