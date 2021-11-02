And yes, you know that Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte’s annual release, some time in August, enrages people if it comes too early, as if the seasonal beverage is contributing to climate change.

One day you’re going about your business, blindly accepting that you live in a world in which there are pumpkin spice Build-A-Bears, and pumpkin spice deodorants, and Trader Joe’s pumpkin spice products that are so numerous it’s as if the grocer is trolling us, a world in which Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte not only has a Twitter handle, @TheRealPSL, but it’s got more than 90,000 followers, so who should be judging who?

Advertisement

You were vaguely aware that there were other pumpkin spice controversies: a backlash against its ubiquitousness and then the backlash to the backlash, which, as Vox explained in a scholarly article, was part of a larger trend of dismissing things that are associated with women (rose and and açai bowls are in this category, too).

But mainly pumpkin spice existed in the background of your life. You weren’t pumpkin-spice-hesitant, exactly, more like pumpkin-spice-indifferent.

You heard about a pumpkin spice support group on Facebook, where members share pumpkin spice humor (a pumpkin-scented surgical mask, LOL!). But Facebook’s algorithms never pushed you there.

But then, there’s a triggering event: You learn that pumpkin spice has jumped species and is available as tartar-fighting doggie dental treats, and an orange rage starts to build.

You were in just such an agitated state — while, to your sorrow, simultaneously craving a Pumpkin Spice Latte — when you learned something so fundamental, so obvious, you couldn’t believe the subject had never crossed your mind.

Even though it seems that the Pumpkin Spice Latte was handed down by God, like the seas, or Google search, there is a mere mortal credited with being its “father,” in the year of our spice, 2003. By extension, he’s also the man arguably responsible for the entire Spice Industrial Complex, an ecosystem valued at $600 million by Forbes, and that was in 2019, a lifetime ago in spice years.

Advertisement

His name is Peter Dukes and he’s a dad with a goofy sitcom vibe that belies his genius, and when you learned that he existed, you became almost too eager to talk to him.

In retrospect, you’re not sure what you were hoping for. Maybe you wanted the answer to life, or at least an exploration of why some people — or, as the case may be, spice blends — achieve dominance, while others, seemingly of equal value, never reach in-your-face status (Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino, thank you for being so low-key).

Yeah, you know that researchers have identified pumpkin spice’s aroma and even name as nostalgia-inducing, but considering the blend has been around for a while already, maybe what people are nostalgic for are not cozy afternoons in Grandma’s kitchen, but rather the ludicrous pumpkin spice products of their childhood.

Before you spoke to Dukes, you thought about other people whose creations had grown into Frankensteins, and you wondered if he felt remorse.

But it feels rude to ask someone if they feel guilty about the very thing they’re known for, so instead you inquired about whether people were star-struck in his presence, but he deflected the question, and modestly said a whole “team” of people were involved in the birth.

Advertisement

Dukes, who then held the title of “project manager, espresso,” told you a well-rehearsed origin story: In 2002, Starbucks launched Peppermint Mocha, and when the public drank it up, Dukes’s team was given the job of coming up with another seasonal drink.

There were brainstorming sessions, focus groups, and some drama in which PSL almost didn’t happen!

A description of the flavor did not score well on a “purchase intent” question in focus groups, a judgment that could have killed pumpkin spice before it even had a chance. But — as impossible as this is to fathom now — it scored high on the “uniqueness” question. It would survive to the next round.

Pour yourself a stiff pumpkin spice-tini and weep.





Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.