Wu, 36, is a flagbearer of the city’s progressive movement who offers bold ideas. Essaibi George, 47, is widely seen as a centrist, and has painted herself as more pragmatic than Wu.

City Councilor Michelle Wu, an Asian American, and City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, an Arab American, are vying against each other for an office that, in the city’s long history, has only been held by white men.

Boston voters still have time to make history. The polls are open till 8 p.m. in a mayoral race that will result -- no matter who wins -- in the first election of a woman and person of color to lead the city.

Wu has emerged as the clear frontrunner in the non-partisan election, with polls showing her holding a commanding lead over Essaibi George.

City officials noted that people who haven’t mailed in their ballots, but still want to vote, can use dedicated drop boxes across the city until 8 p.m.

Less than a third of the city’s registered voters were expected to turn out, despite the historic nature of the race. Voters who did cast ballots offered differing views on the need for a bold approach in the city and whether it was feasible.

Small business owner Matthew Broude, 38, said he had voted for both Wu and Essaibi George as at-large city council candidates in the past. So each had his strong consideration when it came to the mayor’s race.

Wu won out.

“She’s been very attentive to a wide variety of issues,” Broude said after voting at City Hall during the noon hour. “I think she’s been a progressive leader on budget reform, development, addressing homelessness, housing costs, really the whole laundry list.”

He said he still respects Essaibi George’s work on the council.

“I felt that her campaign was not as oriented toward making larger changes as much as Michelle’s,” he said.

Candice Romero, who voted in the gym at East Boston High School, said she supported Essaibi George.

She said she was skeptical of Wu’s plans to make the MBTA free, likening it to campaigning for student government by promising to abolish homework.

“That’s kind of a hard promise to make. I just don’t know how that’s doable,” said Romero.

She also said she supported Essaibi George’s proposals for addressing the crisis of substance abuse among those who gather at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

“I get how people fall into those ruts,” she said. “It’s hard to get help.”

After casting her ballot Tuesday morning at the Phineas Bates Elementary School in Roslindale, Wu told reporters she planned to continue campaigning around the city “pushing every single vote,” though polls have continued to show her with a 30-plus point lead over her rival.

“We’re going to be working for the next 11 hours at the polls to make sure everyone comes out,” she said.

She also spoke confidently of her plans after the election, stressing the need for the next mayor to “hit the ground running” when the winner takes office Nov. 16. She described the need to transition quickly with the incoming cold weather and her plan to appoint a chief to handle the opioid crisis at Mass. and Cass.

“We’ll be working to ensure we are ready for the storms, ready for the winter, supporting our schools, as we’re now in the third year affected by the pandemic,” she said.

Essaibi George told reporters before she cast her ballot in Dorchester Tuesday morning, “The only polls that matter are the ones here today.”

Tuesday afternoon at Dorchester’s Florian Hall, she asked, “Should I be nervous that I’m not nervous and anxious?” as she waved to honking cars and hugged supporters.

“I feel a great deal of honor to be a part of this moment in Boston’s history,” she said, adding that “we’ve got so much work to do for our city’s residents— especially those who have been historically left out.”

Democratic Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin told reporters Monday he estimates about 135,000 ballots will be cast in Boston — about 30 percent of the city’s 442,000 registered voters.

Both candidates are children of immigrants. Wu, whose parents immigrated to the United States from Taiwan, grew up in Chicago and moved to Boston to attend Harvard University and Harvard Law School.

Essaibi George, a lifelong Boston resident and former public school teacher, describes herself as Arab-Polish American. Her father was a Muslim immigrant from Tunisia. Her mother, a Catholic, immigrated from Poland.

Wu was first elected to the City Council in 2013 at age 28, becoming the first Asian American woman to serve on the council. In 2016, she became the first woman of color to serve as council president. Essaibi George was first elected to the council in 2015.

The candidates reflect an increasingly diverse Boston. The latest US Census statistics show Boston residents who identify as white make up 44.6 percent of the population compared to Black residents (19.1 percent), Latino residents (18.7 percent) and residents of Asian descent (11.2 percent).

The city’s previous elected mayor — Martin J. Walsh — stepped down earlier this year to become US Secretary of Labor under President Joe Biden. Walsh was replaced on an acting basis by Kim Janey, sworn in March 24 as Boston’s first female and first Black mayor.

