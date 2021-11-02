The five bodies of water affected by the advisories are Johns Pond in Mashpee, Flax Pond (also known as Picture Lake) in Bourne, Jenkins and Grews ponds in Falmouth, and Mashpee-Wakeby Pond in Mashpee and Sandwich, according to the statement.

The DPH confirmed the advisories in a statement and said they “include guidance on the amount of fish that can be safely consumed from each individual location.”

The state Department of Public Health said Tuesday that it has issued new advisories regarding “safe fish consumption” of freshwater game fish caught from five bodies of water on Cape Cod, after elevated levels of chemicals were detected in those areas.

Officials said DPH recently conducted testing on the surface water of 16 Cape waterbodies and tested fish at the five bodies of water now subject to the advisories.

The advisories were issued after the agency detected levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, above DPH-recommended levels for regular consumption of fish caught in those spots, the statement said.

The DPH described PFAS as “a group of man-made chemicals manufactured and used in a variety of consumer products and industries throughout the world” and said exposure “to certain PFAS has been associated with changes in liver and kidney function, changes in thyroid hormone and cholesterol levels, and immune system effects.”

Exposure has also been shown to cause birth defects, the statement said, and some studies suggest a heightened risk of developing cancer following sustained exposure to high levels of PFAS.

The bodies of water selected for review were tested due to their proximity to Joint Base Cape Cod, where historical PFAS contamination’s been detected in ground and surface water, the statement said. In addition, DPH said, the waters were tested because they’re all popular swimming and fishing spots.

“PFAS was not found at levels that would be unsafe for swimming or recreational activities in” any of the waterbodies tested, the statement said. “Surface water was found to be safe in Shubael Pond (Barnstable); Hen Cove and Squeteague Harbor in Bourne; Crooked, Mares, Flax, and Round ponds in Falmouth; Santuit Pond in Mashpee; and Peter’s, Snake, and Triangle ponds in Sandwich,” the statement said.

Surface water was also found to be safe for swimming in the five bodies of water subject to the fish consumption advisories, according to DPH.













