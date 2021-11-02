Michael Robinson, 42, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a shod foot) during his arraignment, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Gloucester man accused of beating another inmate to death at a state prison facility in the spring was ordered held without bail Tuesday at his arraignment in Brockton Superior Court, according to prosecutors.

Robinson, an inmate at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater, was indicted in September by a Plymouth County grand jury for the beating death of Scott Wonoski, 43, of Worcester, the statement said.

Robinson had previously been arraigned on the charges in district court in April. His indictment by the grand jury moved the case to the Superior Court, where he was arraigned anew on the charges.

On April 13 at 10:38 p.m., corrections officers responded to a reported altercation in a facility bathroom, the statement said. When they arrived, they found Wonoski bleeding and unresponsive. After receiving medical treatment , Wonoski was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead.

Video surveillance obtained from the facility shows Robinson allegedly assaulting Wonoski and then exiting the bathroom, the statement said. The office of the chief medical examiner found that Wonoski’s cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head and torso.

Robinson will return to court on Jan. 10.





Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.