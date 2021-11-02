A fire inside a refrigerator at Tufts University’s Biomedical Research and Public Health facility in the South End prompted a level 2 hazmat team response late Tuesday afternoon, the Boston fire department said.
Crews responded around 4 p.m. to the building at 136 Harrison Ave. after reports of an “unknown haze” drifting through the seventh floor, the department said on Twitter.
Upon arrival, crews determined the source of the smoke was fire inside of a walk-in refrigerator, the department said.
The refrigerator was sealed and air quality was determined to be safe, officials said.
No injuries were immediately reported. The building was evacuated “as a precaution” after the hazmat response was called, officials said.
