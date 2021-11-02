Boston firefighters responded to a hazmat alert at Tufts University School of Medicine after an "unknown haze" was found drifting through the building. Boston Fire Department

A fire inside a refrigerator at Tufts University’s Biomedical Research and Public Health facility in the South End prompted a level 2 hazmat team response late Tuesday afternoon, the Boston fire department said.

Crews responded around 4 p.m. to the building at 136 Harrison Ave. after reports of an “unknown haze” drifting through the seventh floor, the department said on Twitter.