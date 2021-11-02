Globe reporters are bringing you the latest from the polling places, the election night parties, and the results as Bostonians make their voices heard.

Election Day has arrived, and voters are casting ballots to decide who will be the next mayor of Boston in an historic open contest between City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. Voters are also weighing in on several Boston City Council races, and will decide a trio of ballot questions about the city’s budget, schools, and energy plans.

Weather for Election Day will be in the 50s, National Weather Service says — 8:28 a.m.

Boston’s historic election will be accompanied by largely decent weather with temperatures peaking in the 50s, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

“Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56,” forecasters wrote Tuesday.

There is a small chance for showers, just 20 percent, and those aren’t expected to arrive until mid-afternoon. “But mostly a dry weather day,” forecasters tweeted.

And there will be little wind, a contrast to last week’s nor’easter that hammered the region with gusts over 80 mph. Wind will range between just 5 to 8 miles an hour, forecasters wrote.

Annissa Essaibi George casts her ballot in Dorchester — 7:45 a.m.

By Tiana Woodard, Globe Staff

As the sun rose above Bellflower apartments in Dorchester, mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George, in her signature pink coat and shoes, waited for the polls to open. With a black tumbler in her right hand, she greeted about everyone who passed the polling location.

One passerby walked up to her and wished her luck in today’s historic election.

“When do you get to take a nap?” he asked.

“When I go to sleep tonight,” Essaibi George joked.

Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George cast her ballot in Dorchester. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

While waiting for the clock to strike 7 a.m., she told the press about her confidence in Tuesday’s election results. Though polls show her opponent, Michelle Wu, with a considerable lead, she said she’s relying on “internal results.”

“The prelims had me in third and fourth in almost every poll before Election Day,” Essaibi George said. “The only polls that matter are the ones here today.”

Inside, her four sons — Douglas, Charlie, Kayden, and Samir — watched from a distance as Essaibi George cast her ballot.

“I hope turnout is high!” she told the poll workers before heading to her next destination on a day packed with campaign stops at multiple polling locations.

Her husband, Doug, and her children hugged her in the building’s courtyard. A group of seven canvassers for her campaign cheered her on from across the street.

Here’s your guide to Election Day in Boston — 7:00 a.m.

Boston voters are taking to the polls to cast their votes for the city’s mayor, city council candidates, and weigh in on ballot questions.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at where you can cast your vote, who’s on the ballot in each race, and what issues are at stake.

Here are six Boston neighborhoods to watch on Election Day — 6:40 a.m.

Boston is at a crossroads of old and new, a tug-of-war soon to be decided with Tuesday’s historic mayoral election.

This map shows how each Boston precinct voted in the preliminary mayoral election. Boston Globe

Globe reporters fanned out to six neighborhoods across the city that help illustrate where and how political ideologies and power structures have shifted over the last decade, areas where time-honored establishments remain ingrained and areas where residents are looking for bold change and believe their long-dreamed-of new Boston at last has a chance.

‘We’re down to the wire here’: Michelle Wu, Annissa Essaibi George make final pitch in Boston mayoral race — 1:00 p.m.

By Danny McDonald and Emma Platoff, Globe staff

On the next-to-last day of her mayoral campaign, Michelle Wu was once again on the trail, shaking hands and posing for selfies at Pavement Coffeehouse, in the heart of Boston University’s campus on Commonwealth Avenue.

“We’re down to the wire here,” she said of the contest that she formally joined more than a year ago.

Her rival, fellow Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, meanwhile was halfway through a 24-hour campaign blitz. Her schedule Monday included door-knocking in Dorchester, a tour of a nonprofit that helps children experiencing homelessness, and a get-out-the-vote rally in Hyde Park.