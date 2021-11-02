It wasn’t known if Fort had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf; he was slated for arraignment at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Rockingham Superior Court.

In a statement, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office identified the defendant as Garrito Fort, who’s charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred Monday morning at 19 Boynton Lane.

Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old man on a gun charge in connection with a double shooting Monday in Seabrook, N.H. that left one person dead and another seriously injured, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to the statement, police got a call just after 9 a.m. Monday alerting them to a shooting at the Boynton Lane address. Responding officers found one man deceased in the driveway outside the house, and a second man suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said.

Fort, prosecutors continued, initially fled the scene but was later found.

“Investigators have identified all of the involved parties in the shooting and are actively investigating the details of this incident, including the potential claim of self-defense,” the statement said. “Additional evidence is not expected until after the autopsy today. Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.”

Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin J. Agati on Monday afternoon briefed reporters on the deadly violence that had earlier erupted in the close-knit town of roughly 8,800 residents.

“At this point in time, it’s still very early in the investigation, but it is believed that this is a contained scenario, and that all the parties have not only been identified, but also were aware of and knew one another,” Agati said Monday.

He said Monday that the wounded man who survived the shooting was in critical condition at an area hospital, and that the identity of the dead man wouldn’t be released until his family had been notified.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s statement didn’t name the deceased man, nor did it provide a condition update on the second wounded man.

Authorities haven’t disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.

This is a breaking story that’ll be updated when more information comes out. Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.