Neither the lead prosecutor nor Potter’s lawyer immediately returned calls seeking comment Tuesday afternoon. Though jurors found Potter guilty of manslaughter, he was also acquitted of two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over and a third count of assault, according to legal filings.

The defendant, Matthew Potter, 38, was sentenced to serve three to four years in state prison following his conviction for involuntary manslaughter, the Norfolk County clerk’s office said.

A Norfolk Superior Court jury on Tuesday convicted a Weymouth man of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 44-year-old Christopher McCallum during a fight outside a Quincy bar in January 2019 , according to legal filings and court officials.

According to prosecutors’ statement of the case, McCallum attended a fundraiser on Jan. 26, 2019, at the American Legion post located in the Squantum neighborhood of Quincy, with his twin brother, William, who is a member of the post.

A band played Clash covers in the post’s function hall and an entrance fee was charged, according to McCallum’s family and authorities. The event ended at about 11 p.m., and the function hall was closed, at which time some patrons moved to the members’ area of the building, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Steven Potter, Matthew Potter’s brother, approached a member of the post who was seated at the bar with his brother and tried to argue with him. Matthew Potter joined the argument, and the manager told both sets of brothers to leave and walked the Potters out of the building, according to authorities.

Neither Potter is a member of the post, authorities said.

Both the Potters and the McCallums grew up in Squantum. Christopher McCallum and his wife moved to Bridgewater 18 years ago.

The Potters are sons of a retired Quincy police detective. The day after McCallum died, the Quincy Police Department announced it had recused itself from the investigation.

Officials said that a short time after Steven Potter was walked out of the post, he re-entered the building through the back door, prompting the manager again to tell him to leave. Prosecutors alleged that the manager and some patrons walked Potter out through a narrow hallway leading to the front entrance. Officials described Potter as “aggressive, arguing and attempting to hit the manager.” The manager punched him in self-defense, according to a court filing.

Patrons who were leaving the building encountered Matthew Potter, who was trying to go back into the post, according to court documents. Prosecutors alleged Matthew Potter was acting aggressive and throwing punches.

One patron who emerged from the post saw Matthew Potter, Christopher McCallum, and William McCallum “rolling on the ground together at the entrance of the parking lot,” according to prosecutors.

The patron separated William McCallum and held him as Christopher McCallum and Matthew Potter regained their footing, prosecutors said. The patron said he saw Christopher McCallum move closer to Matthew Potter as he held McCallum’s twin brother, according to officials.

A witness, according to prosecutors, saw Christopher McCallum “turn head first, body following, and fall flat on his back, consistent with being punched or assaulted,” according to prosecutors’ statement of the case.

“Several witnesses described hearing an audible cracking sound when Christopher’s head hit the pavement,” read the court filing.

One witness said they saw Matthew Potter within arm’s length of McCallum’s unconscious body. McCallum was bleeding profusely from the head and was having trouble breathing, according to authorities.

Steven Potter had been walking to a car, but ran over to see who was on the ground, prosecutors said. After determining it was not his brother, Steven Potter ran to the manager, who was trying to check on Christopher McCallum, and punched him in the head, knocking him to the ground, investigators said.

Witnesses grabbed Steven Potter and restrained him until police arrived, officials said.

The manager, who suffered a concussion in the violence, told police he did not want to press charges and was taken to a local hospital, according to authorities.

Christopher McCallum was taken to Boston Medical Center, where doctors “determined that he had numerous skull fractures, an orbital fracture, bruising on his left bicep, abrasions on his face, severe brain trauma, and that he was unlikely to recover,” according to the prosecution’s court filing.

McCallum died Jan. 28, 2019, and the medical examiner found the cause of death to be blunt force trauma and the manner to be homicide.

Witnesses described Matthew Potter’s behavior to investigators as “aggressive toward both men and women and consistent with someone under the influence of some kind of substance,” according to authorities.

Matthew Potter, prosecutors alleged, grabbed the buttocks and breast of one woman and made offensive comments to two others. He did not remain at the Legion post after the fracas, but his cell phone and scally cap were located near Christopher McCallum’s body, prosecutors said.

Later, at about 1:15 a.m., a Weymouth police officer stopped Matthew Potter for speeding, according to prosecutors. Potter told the officer he did not realize how fast he was going, apologized and said he was coming from the post. The officer noted that he had “a moderate odor of alcohol and facial injuries,” according to the prosecution’s filing.

Potter denied drinking and said he was injured when he slipped and fell on ice, according to prosecutors. He later had surgery to repair a fracture of his left thumb, investigators said.

Steven Potter returned to the post in the morning to get his car, according to authorities.

Steven Potter was also charged criminally in connection with the case. He faces trial in January in Norfolk Superior Court on two charges of misdemeanor assault and one felony charge of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. He’s pleaded not guilty.

