Salisbury Police Chief Thomas Fowler told television stations Tuesday morning that Simmons remained at large. Fowler didn’t immediately return voice and email messages from the Globe Tuesday.

Authorities were continuing Tuesday to search for 34-year-old Brandon Simmons , the man who allegedly robbed a bank in York, Maine, on Monday after allegedly holding up a Newburyport pharmacy Saturday. He also allegedly hit a police officer in Salisbury before fleeing a traffic stop Monday, authorities said.

Newburyport police are seeking the individual, alleged to be Brandon Simmons, in connection to a robbery that occurred at CVS Saturday afternoon, police said.

Fowler told reporters Simmons is desperate, but authorities don’t believe he’s armed or “extremely dangerous.”

Simmons, of Seabrook, N.H., fled on foot after crashing his vehicle on Route 110 in Salisbury during a police pursuit Monday evening, police have said.

Multiple agencies from Massachusetts and New Hampshire were involved in the search for Simmons that is focused on the area of Route 1 and Pleasant Street in Salisbury, officials said.

The search began shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, after a Salisbury police officer stopped a white van that matched the description of a vehicle used in the bank robbery in York, Maine that morning, police said.

Simmons allegedly “struck the officer in the face and attempted to flee,” cops said.

“The officer struggled with the driver to keep the vehicle in park but the driver was able to shift the vehicle and sped off,” Salisbury police said.

Salisbury police pursued the vehicle north on North End Boulevard and into Seabrook, where Seabrook police and Massachusetts State Police joined the pursuit, according to police.

The pursuit crossed back into Salisbury, where it was abandoned after it was deemed to be “too hazardous” to continue, police said.

The van continued traveling west on Elm Street, where it struck another vehicle at the intersection of Gardner Street. Simmons then allegedly fled on foot into a residential neighborhood.

The driver of the vehicle that Simmons allegedly crashed into suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. His condition was not known Monday evening.

Simmons also is believed to be a suspect in a Saturday robbery in Newburyport, officials have said.

In that matter, he was allegedly captured on in-store video wearing “a bright blue Nike-branded hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, a navy blue baseball-style hat, gray-colored shoes with white soles and a light blue surgical mask,” authorities said.

Officers responded at about 2:05 p.m. Saturday to the CVS at 13½ Pond St. for the report of a robbery, the statement read. They learned that a man reportedly gave the pharmacist a note saying he had a bomb and demanded prescription drugs, authorities said.

Simmons allegedly left with an undisclosed amount of prescription drugs, according to law enforcement officials.

York, Maine police also released a statement on the Monday morning bank robbery allegedly carried out by Simmons.

Per the Maine police, the heist at Bangor Savings Bank, located at 460 U.S. Route 1, occurred around 10:20 a.m. Monday.

“When officers arrived, they were advised that the suspect had already left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money,” police said. “The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 6′ tall with a thin build, wearing jeans, a dark hoodie sweatshirt, a dark mask, a ski hat and gloves. The suspect did not show a weapon during the robbery.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

