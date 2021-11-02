Two other cyclists — Elizabeth Anne O’Brien, 54, of South Hamilton and Barbara Anne Ferrell, 59, of Santa Rosa, Calif. — were airlifted to hospitals in serious condition, officials said.

Wospeka, 51, of South Hamilton, was riding a bicycle on Farm-to-Market 787, about three miles east of Rye, Texas, when he was struck by a 2014 Ford Escape on Saturday at approximately 11:06 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was airlifted to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas in critical condition and died the following day, officials said.

Kent J. Wospeka, the chairman of Montserrat College of Art’s board of trustees and former part-time faculty member at Boston College, died from injuries he sustained in a bicycle accident in Texas over the weekend, officials said.

The driver of the Ford — 66-year-old Michael J. Weaver of Votaw, Texas — was not injured in the crash.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials said “the driver failed to control their speed” when he struck the three cyclists.

Wosepka was a part-time faculty member at Boston College who taught graduate sections in the Carroll School of Management from the fall of 2017 through the spring of 2020, according to Boston College spokesman Jack Dunn.

Ronnie Sadka, the chair of the Carroll School’s Finance Department, said Wosepka stopped teaching at Boston College last year so he could travel.

“Kent was a great guy and stellar teacher who was highly organized, and very popular with students,” Sadka said in a statement. “He stopped teaching in 2020 so that he could spend more time travelling, but he knew he could come back to teach here at any time. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and many friends.”

Kurt T. Steinberg, president of the Montserrat College of Art in Beverly, said Wosepka was a very active member of the college’s board of trustees.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our board chair and dear friend, Kent Wosepka,” Steinberg said in a statement. “Kent joined the board in 2017 and was a very active member from the beginning, becoming board chair in 2020. Kent actively served on several committees for the college including chairing the investment committee, on which he helped to grow the college’s endowment and set the college up for future success. Kent endorsed and championed the improvements Montserrat has been making in our facilities and he was a very active member of the Strategic Plan Committee, which resulted in a guiding path for the college’s future. Kent was originally drawn to Montserrat because of the college’s reputation and he held the Montserrat community in high regard. He loved serving as a trustee and was a constant presence at every important meeting and function. He will be deeply missed and very warmly remembered.”

According to his bio on Montserrat College of Art’s website, Wosepka was a father of three who held an MBA from the University of Chicago and bachelor’s degree from Williams College. He previously was a a partner at Goldman Sachs and prior to that was the chief investment officer at Standish Mellon Asset Management Company. He also held analyst positions at Rowe Price-Fleming International and Jeffrey Slocum & Associates.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.