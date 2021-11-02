Groveland plans to install a new traffic signal on Route 97 with the help of a $435,000 state grant recently awarded through the MassWorks Infrastructure program.

The traffic signal, to be located at the intersection of Route 97 (School Street), Salem Street, and the driveway of the Groveland Village retail strip, is intended to enhance the safety of pedestrians and drivers, and improve traffic flow. There is no existing traffic light at the site.

The new light will include countdown signals displaying time remaining to cross, and vibratory/audible pedestrian push buttons. Signaling will be timed to improve traffic flow at peak travel times. Overhead signals will help drivers turn more safely.