A Newton man wanted by police on firearms charges was arrested in downtown Boston Monday after authorities found multiple guns and several rounds of ammunition in a hotel room last week, police said in a statement.

The arrest warrant for Thomas Morse, 37, was granted after investigators recovered the weapons Thursday from a hotel room at 100 Stuart St., police said, which is the location of the W Boston hotel. The weapons included an AM-15 rifle with a mounted scope, a Yugoslavia MOD 59/66 rifle with an expandable stock, and a loaded .45 caliber Remington 1911 R1 handgun, as well as two large-capacity magazines and several rounds of ammunition, police said.