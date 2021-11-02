Boston police and federal agents did not have probable cause to search the luggage at that time but developed it after managers at the Stuart Street hotel ordered Morse to leave, prosecutor said.

Law enforcement launched the investigation Thursday that led to the arrest of 37-year-old Thomas K. Morse on Monday when a staffer at the W Hotel felt what they believed to be a gun barrel in luggage they were bringing to Morse’s room and notified supervisors, a prosecutor said.

A Newton man allegedly tried to check into a downtown Boston hotel with an array of high capacity illegal weapons and requested a room on a top floor, a prosecutor said in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday at his arraignment.

Advertisement

Morse had requested a room on an upper floor and also asked to bypass the typical check in process at the front desk, according to Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Daniel Nucci.

Inside the bag allegedly belonging to Morse, police found an AR-15 rifle with a mounted scope, a Yugoslavia MOD 59/66 rifle with an expandable stock, and a loaded .45 caliber Remington 1911 R1 handgun, as well as two large-capacity magazines and several rounds of ammunition.

Police obtained an arrest warrant based on the discovery of the guns and took Morse into custody Monday near the intersection of Commercial and Hanover streets in the North End, police said..

Not guilty pleas were entered on Morse’s behalf to two counts of illegal possession of large capacity firearms, two counts of illegal possession of large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of ammunition and illegal possession of handgun.

Morse was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing set for Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.

“The Commonwealth is extremely concerned with this behavior and don’t believe there are any conditions of bail that will assure the safety of the community,” Nucci said in court.

Advertisement

Morse’s court-appointed attorney, Michael Talty, argued that while Morse has a 22-page long criminal history, none of those cases involve charges of violence.

Morse, whom one judge in an earlier case wrote has an “abundant criminal history,” is facing prosecution in Middlesex Superior Court for illegal drug possession charges stemming from his arrest in Newton on May 3, 2020.

According to court records, Newton police responded to California Street to investigate a two-vehicle crash. A woman driver told police she was sitting in her parked car when a wheel fell off an Audi sedan and hit her vehicle.

The operator of the Audi had put the car onto a jack and appeared to be in the process of installing a spare while a man was standing nearby on a motorcycle, prosecutors wrote.

“The operator of the motorcycle was speaking to a pedestrian, who was later identified as the defendant Thomas Morse,’' prosecutors wrote in court papers. “When the Officer approached and tried to speak to the two, the two men spoke to each other, and the man on the motorcycle fled the scene.”

Morse allegedly started walking away, but was identified as the operator of the Audi, prosecutors wrote. Police discovered Morse had an outstanding warrant, took him into custody and seized a backpack he was allegedly carrying, prosecutors wrote.

Police allegedly found 78 grams of methamphetamine, 20 fentanyl pills and additional amounts of ketamine, dextroamphetamine and solvent used to make paint thinner sometimes used as a body building material.

Advertisement

Morse pleaded not guilty to those charges and bail was set at $5,500 cash. It was not immediately known when he posted the bail and was released from custody.

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.