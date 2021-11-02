The city will also use up to $50,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help restaurants cover the cost of breaking down their outdoor dining equipment ahead of the winter, according to Fuller.

For a single restaurant, the liquor license fee in Newton is $3,250, Fuller said in a statement, and that figure would be reduced to $1,625 in 2022.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller is asking the city’s licensing commission to reduce liquor license fees by half for restaurants next year to help the businesses financially weather the ongoing pandemic.

The mayor said restaurants can receive up to $2,500 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help disassemble and store outdoor lighting, heaters, tables, chairs, and other equipment, and later reassemble them.

Advertisement

The city needs to temporarily remove the on-street dining so it can clear snow, according to Fuller, and will be removing the painted jersey barriers used to demarcate the outdoor restaurant areas around New Year’s Day, unless a huge storm is predicted to hit before then.

The barriers will be restored in April, Fuller said. She called on residents to support restaurants over the winter.

Fuller highlighted the city’s measures to help its restaurants survive the economic impact of the pandemic, such as providing 20 small business grants ranging from $10,000 to $15,000, according to the statement.

That assistance also included the Newton Al Fresco effort, which included expedited licensing and permitting of outdoor dining for more than 15 restaurants, according to Fuller. The city also designated 15-minute parking spots for take-out customers.

“Restaurants are critical to the vitality of our villages and provide so many of us with good food and good cheer,” Fuller said. “As many of our Newton restaurants look to rebound from the loss of customers during the pandemic, we are focused on what we can do to help them survive and thrive.”

Advertisement

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.