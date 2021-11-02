Fuller fended off a challenge from former City Council colleague Amy Mah Sangiolo, who conceded the race Tuesday night.

Newton’s voters made history Tuesday by reelecting Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, the first woman to serve as the city’s mayor, to a second four-year term as its chief executive.

Fuller, in a statement, thanked voters for reelecting her to a second term.

“All of us are so lucky to live in a city with so many people who are civic minded. I promise to be a Mayor for all of Newton. No matter who you voted for across all of the races, I pledge to continue to listen carefully and empathetically to each one of you,” Fuller said. “From Auburndale to Nonantum and Upper Falls to Oak Hill Park and everywhere in between, I will always hear your voice.”

Fuller served for nearly a decade on the City Council as a representative from Chestnut Hill before her election to a first term as mayor in 2017.

She has pledged to work on a slew of commitments, including the continuation of efforts to help residents and small businesses recover from the pandemic, create more affordable housing, reform the city’s zoning, upgrade school buildings and build a new Senior Center.

Sangiolo, who declared her campaign in June, took on an incumbent with a formidable fundraising advantage, and made her case that the city needed new leadership as it emerged from the pandemic.

Sangiolo argued that Fuller was not listening enough to residents. Sangiolo said that Fuller had faltered on issues like oversight of schools during the pandemic and direction in the city’s thorny debate over development.

Sangiolo, a longtime resident of Auburndale, had served for 20 years on the City Council. Sangiolo was a candidate in the crowded 2017 race that ultimately ended with Fuller’s election.

Tuesday’s vote marked the third time in a row Newton’s voters had chosen a candidate other than a white man to lead the city. In 2009, Setti Warren became the first Black man to serve as mayor, and was reelected to a second term in 2013.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.