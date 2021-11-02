If you’re a sandwich fan in general, we’ve rounded up some of the best in stops in Rhode Island, from artisan baguettes, to vegan fare, Mexican tortas and old-school mountain-high turkey clubs. Dig in.

If you’ve been online, you’ve seen that McDonald’s even brought back the cult fave McRib for a limited time. Because #NationalSandwichDay. (If you’re a McRibbist, you’ve already hit up every Mickey D’s from Woonsocket to Westerly, a la Rhody’s Peter Griffin. )

National Sandwich Day is Nov. 3, and we are celebrating all week.

A longtime Providence food scene staple, Geoff’s Superlative Sandwiches offers an extensive menu, including build-your-own. Here you might sink your teeth into a Roger Williams — turkey, stuffing, bacon, cranberry, sprouts, lettuce, onion, tomato, Tiger sauce, Havarti — a Jen and Berry — chicken salad, melted Muenster, lettuce, onions, mustard, cranberry sauce & sweet basil — or the Chicken George — chicken salad, bacon, melted Swiss, hot spinach, tomato, onion. Some sandwiches are named after Rhode Island Names, from the Barbara Morse and the R.J. Heim to the Big Nazo and the Phillipe & Jorge. #IfYouKnowYouKnow. (If you don’t, you’re from Connecticut.)

For a taste of Paris, beeline to Groundswell Cafe + Bakery in Tiverton. Outdoor fire pits, lush flowers, thoughtful interior done in shades of blue, and artisan sandwiches made with the same thoughtful touch: local ingredients, homemade bread. Pair a breakfast sandwich with an oat milk latte. Website menu includes Pain Bagnat — open-face baguette, tuna niçoise, tomato, red onion, cucumber, herbes de provence — perhaps an open-face club toast — baguette, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, dijon mayo — or a simple European picnic-style prosciutto and brie baguette — baguette, prosciutto, brie, herb butter, arugula.

Plant City, Providence’s plant-based food-hall-by-the-water is a gem whether you’re vegetarian or not. For sandwiches, think tomato basil on focaccia—macadamia ricotta, blistered tomato, pesto —a “Chik” sandwich — fried tofu patty, coleslaw, pickles, chipotle mayo — or a chickpea Cesar wrap. Pair with sweet potato fries.

Island peeps, good news: Plant City X, their fast-food sister restaurant, is now in Middletown. No bridge-crossings needed. There’s also a Plant City X in Warwick. Do burgers count as sandwiches? If so, Double X burger, please.

On the other end of the spectrum, carnivores will delight in Kay’s in Woonsocket. This ain’t your dad’s steak sandwich — this is your grandfather’s steak sandwich. As in: full slabs of steak. On a buttered roll. With crinkle potato chips. #CarnivoresDelight

From the lobster roll, to the thick chicken salad to the roast beef sandwich piled high with meat — Kay’s bread-and-butter is the proverbial Comfort Sandwich. Pickles and Ruffles-like crinkle chips just adds to that old-school charm. While they boast old-style diner flavor, they boast a new-school interactive online menu, where diners leave comments. Example: “Our Famous Steak Sandwich” has 64 raves, including die-hard fans since the ‘70s.

At their sister restaurant, The Lodge Pub & Eatery in Lincoln, find lobster grilled cheese, homemade meatball sandwich with provolone, triple-decker clubs, and — if we’re counting burgers — lots of those.

For authentic Mexican “street food” two words: Tallulah’s Taqueria. Tucked by homes, down the unassuming Ives Street, Tallulah’s Providence’s hidden gem. Perhaps a carne asada torta, or chicken with avocado, with grilled camote (sweet potato.) Pair with Topo Chico, or a Margarita. For dessert? Churros, baby.

Southern Rhode Islanders, take note: There’s also a Tallulah’s in Jamestown, open Thursday-Sundays.

For an outside-the-box grilled cheese: UMelt in Providence. Think house slow-roasted pork, house barbecue sauce, cheddar and jalapenos or a “Vermontster” — Cabot sharp, apple cider bacon, sautéed onions, maple syrup on marble rye. Perhaps a “Chipster” — cheddar, barbecue potato chips and bacon on sourdough. There’s even a S’mores: Nutella, graham grackers and Fluff on Raisin Bread. (Um, yes, please.)

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.