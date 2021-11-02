“The Boston Landmarks Commission has posted a study report on the proposed designation of the Parker House as a Landmark under Chapter 772 of the Acts of 1975, as amended,” the commission tweeted Tuesday.

City officials are considering a proposal to designate the iconic Omni Parker House, a downtown hotel that’s operated since 1855 and welcomed a bevy of historical figures including Charles Dickens and Mary Todd Lincoln, as a historical landmark, according to the Boston Landmarks Commission.

In a separate statement, the commission called the Parker House the longest continuously operating hotel in the country until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when it shut down for the first time since the doors initially opened in 1855. The storied hotel has since re-opened.

The statement said the delectable fare in the Parker House kitchen, especially the Parker House Roll and Boston Cream Pie, has gained “national attention.”

City officials said the hotel’s guests have included Dickens, Lincoln, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, and Oliver Wendell Holmes.

Dickens, the statement said, lived at the Parker House while writing “A Christmas Carol” and even performed the work for members of the Saturday Club who convened at the hotel. The Saturday Club no longer meets.

The statement added that Malcolm X and Ho Chi Minh also formerly worked at the hotel, and that political figures have long flocked to it for upscale functions.

“The hotel’s long association with Massachusetts politicians and political events, given its location on the direct line between Old City Hall and the Massachusetts State House, also contributes to its significance,” said the statement, which also included a link to the 67-page report dubbed “Report on the Potential Designation of The Parker House, 60 School Street, Boston, Massachusetts, As a Landmark under Chapter 772 of the Acts of 1975, as amended.”

The report said the Parker House’s historical bonafides have long been evident.

“Since 2006, the Parker House has been a member of Historic Hotels of America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation,” the report said. “To be part of this program, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historic significance.”

The report said the late Senator Ted Kennedy praised the Parker House in the early 1990s.

“In a 1992 letter to Parker House manager Paul Sacco, U. S. Senator Edward M. Kennedy observed, ‘The Parker House has a significant place in some of the happiest memories of my family,’” the report said. “Those memories were political, among them John F. Kennedy’s announcement of his first candidacy for the U. S. Congress (1946), and personal, such as his proposal of marriage to Jacqueline Bouvier (1953) and subsequent bachelor’s party.”

More recently on the political front, the document said, the hotel’s hosted “gubernatorial campaign events for future Massachusetts governors Mitt Romney, Kerry Healey, and Deval Patrick; and the inauguration breakfast for re-elected Governor Charles Baker (2019).”

The School Street property where the Parker House is located currently has a total assessed value of $124.6 million, according to the report. The hotel’s owned by the “Omni Boston Corporation, at Omni Hotel Management Corporation” based in Dallas, the report said.

If the commission chooses to designate the Parker House a landmark, the move would trigger a review ahead of any physical changes to the structure, per the report.

Landmark designation “under Chapter 772 would require review of physical changes to the Parker House in accordance with the Standards and Criteria adopted as part of the designation,” the report said. “Without designation, the City would be unable to offer protection to the Specified Features, or extend guidance to the owners under chapter 772.”

