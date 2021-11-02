People who choose not to wear a mask will be voting in Boston and all other communities holding elections Tuesday, according to Secretary of State William Galvin’s office.

Galvin’s office said key parts of the special guidance issued for the 2020 election to town and local officials laying out public health precautions due to COVID-19 are still in effect for 2021 elections.

And one of those instructions was printed in bold in the 14-page guidance sent to all election officials across the state.