People who choose not to wear a mask will be voting in Boston and all other communities holding elections Tuesday, according to Secretary of State William Galvin’s office.
Galvin’s office said key parts of the special guidance issued for the 2020 election to town and local officials laying out public health precautions due to COVID-19 are still in effect for 2021 elections.
And one of those instructions was printed in bold in the 14-page guidance sent to all election officials across the state.
It reads: All voters must still be allowed to exercise their right to vote regardless of face covering or distancing compliance.
According to Galvin’s office, local governments can encourage people to wear masks while inside polling places, but they cannot require them.
“Voters cannot be denied the right to vote because they are unwilling or unable to wear a mask,” Galvin’s office wrote in an e-mail Tuesday. “Local election officials are aware of this, because it is the same guidance they were provided with in 2020, when we still had a statewide mask mandate in place.”
