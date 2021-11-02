Somerville police said they made the discovery while responding to a medical call on Oxford Street that morning when two residents had to be taken to the hospital “for ingesting an unknown substance,” according to a recent post on the Somerville Police Department’s website.

A secret crystal meth lab was uncovered by police in Somerville on Oct. 23.

“While at the scene, police observed what they believed was a clandestine lab designed for the production of crystal methamphetamine,” police wrote.

The Cambridge Fire Department’s hazardous material unit and bomb investigation unit and the Drug Enforcement Agency‘s special response team were notified and the scene was secured. Police were there for 10 hours and executed a search warrant at the premises, police wrote. Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1600, extension #7234.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.