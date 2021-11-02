Qutab “has been missing for several days,” Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police, said in an email. “We developed info that put him in the vicinity of that forest.”

State and local police are searching for a man who went missing in the area of Leominster State Forest.

At 9:15 a.m. Tuesday State Police tweeted that the search was being conducted by the State Police Special Emergency Response Team, K9 Unit, Air Wing, Troop C personnel and the Princeton Police Department.

Worcester police posted a photo of Qutab on Facebook and asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police.

“The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating thirty-one-year-old Akif Qutab, who is missing and might be in danger,” police wrote. “His vehicle was located in Princeton, but he has not been found. If you have any knowledge of his whereabouts, please call 911.”





