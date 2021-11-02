The donation derives from Sony’s Global Social Justice Fund, which was established in June 2020. A spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

The funding will be spread over the course of three years, and will be used to dramatically expand the Fund’s digital technology and to scale the Fund’s services to students, families, and professionals across the country.

PROVIDENCE — The Steve Fund, a nonprofit focused on supporting the mental health and emotional well-being of young people of color, announced it had received a $100 million fund through a new partnership with Sony Corporation of America.

In 2019, the Steve Fund received about $1.6 million in grants and contributions, according to their 990 tax form.

Advertisement

“Impacting millions more people is possible, but it requires new and diverse modes of outreach that harness the power of technology,” said Evan Rose, the co-founder and president of The Steve Fund, on Tuesday. He said with Sony’s grant, the Steve Fund will undertake a large-scale, organizational digital transformation that will allow users to experience their programming virtually.

The fund already works with colleges and universities, non-profits, and corporations, but the new programs will focus on education and training for students, families, faculty, and mental health professionals through education workshops, building out community conversations, and well-being webinars.

The grant will also help fund the Fund to scale into other institutions of higher education, high schools, family and community centers, businesses, and other organizations that are looking to strengthen their mental health and well-being support services.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.